The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rohan Smith, launches the company’s 35th season with a concert entitled “Majestic Earth Movements,” which takes place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Franco Center in Lewiston and at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

Both concerts begin with a Maine premiere of “Bridges” by contemporary New Orleans native Courtney Bryan, continue with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante” and conclude with “Symphony No. 2” by Jean Sibelius. Joining the MSO for the Mozart piece are guest artists and Maine residents Kimberly and Robert Lehmann, who will be interviewed on stage before each of the two concerts by MSO musician and Bowdoin College Professor of Music Emerita Mary Hunter in a free event that is part of the MSO’s “More with Midcoast” community outreach series.

Individual tickets for “Majestic Earth Movements” are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with free entrance to any audience member 25 and under. Season tickets for the MSO’s four-concert 35th season, titled “Elemental Music to Stir the Soul,” are now available for $75. Complete concert and ticket information is available at midcoastsymphony.org or by calling the box office at 481-0790.

The Lehmanns have performed as a duo for many years throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe. Kimberly Lehmann has been a member of the Colorado Springs Symphony and the Boston Philharmonic, and is currently artist faculty at the USM School of Music and a member of the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Robert Lehmann is professor of music, director of Orchestral Activities and String Studies at the Osher School of Music at the University of Southern Maine, where he conducts the Southern Maine Symphony, Portland Youth Symphony and is music director of the North Shore Philharmonic and White Mountain Bach Festival.

“Bridges” is receiving its Maine premiere at the MSO’s October concerts. Bryan is a 2023 MacArthur Fellow whose work blends elements of African-American music traditions with modern classical music. Bryan wrote “Bridges” in 2019 while she was the composer in residence at the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. She wanted to pen a tribute to the city and the many bridges that connect the various neighborhoods. Its striking harmonies and strong percussion are inspired by the improvisational sounds made by young students as well as the early encounters by disparate cultures in Northeast Florida.

A hybrid between a symphony and a concerto, “Sinfonia Concertante” was written by Mozart in 1779 at the age of 23 as an experiment with then-new music forms from Western Europe. It’s a beautiful and moving conversation between string sections that was his most mature composition to date and cemented Mozart’s reputation as one of the most brilliant composers of all time.

Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 2” is one of the Scandinavian composer’s most popular pieces and was commissioned by the Finnish government in celebration of his 50th birthday. Originally written in 1915 and revised a few times over the next four years, the piece evokes the beauty of the unique Nordic landscape and contains a magnificent theme for the finale inspired by a dream of 16 swans. It is a romantic and triumphant celebration of the glorious presence of nature.

The MSO’s “More with Midcoast” program offers audience members a chance to go behind the scenes to learn more about the music and the musicians performing it. One hour before each of the October concerts, audience members are invited to arrive early and learn more about the Lehmanns’ background and connection to the Mozart piece they will be performing in an informal conversation on the concert stage. Admission to the pre-concert interviews are included in the price of admission. An additional feature of the More with Midcoast series is performances by youth musicians during the intermission of concerts at the Franco Center.

On Oct. 26, singer Isla Shovilin will be accompanied by pianist Ryan Sweet in the Heritage Hall downstairs from the main concert hall. Shovilin is a 15-year-old from Greene who is a high school sophomore at Waynflete in Portland. Since age 10, she has been acting, singing and performing in theater productions around New England. Sweet is a senior at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham. He currently is the piano/organ player for the Second Baptist church in Bowdoinham and has performed in many high school jazz band festivals and made All State Jazz in 2024.

The public is invited to read more about all of the compositions and artists that are part of the 2024-25 MSO season on the company’s website at midcoastsymphony.org.

