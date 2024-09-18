The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro presents a country western musical comedy, the the creation of local actress, comedienne and playwright Zora Margolis, of Edgecomb. “Tanglin’ Hearts” performance are at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 28, Oct. 4 and 5, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 29.

“This project was hatched while I was pursuing an acting career and writing song lyrics in Los Angeles,” Margolis said in a prepared release. “The story — inspired by Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” — is based in Texas because I have a deep and abiding love of country music. Collaborating with my friend Peter Spelman, a talented songwriter and guitar player, the 16 songs were written to be able to stand alone outside the show, like songs you might hear on a classic country radio channel. I’m old fashioned — I love heartfelt songs that have simple, memorable melodies.”

True to Shakespeare’s comedies, there is mistaken identity, falling in love with the wrong person, good guys and bad guys. While laugh-out-loud funny, underlying satirical themes address the power of strong, independent women, residents’ mutual responsibility for and connection to the land, and the unparalleled beauty of a simple country life.

This big production — the play’s East Coast premiere and The Waldo’s first musical comedy since reopening in 2022 — is truly a local community effort. The band is composed of all local musicians. The cast includes Nick Azzaretti of Newcastle; Soren Barker and Skip Simonds of Boothbay; Honora Boothby of Bremen; Katie Fearn, Carole Florman, Cameron Kinney, Niall Lessard and Mallory Adams of Damariscotta; and Stephen Wallace of Rockland. “Tanglin’ Hearts” is directed by Lynna Henderson of Tenants Harbor, with musical direction by Guy Scott of Boothbay and choreography by Niall Lessard. George Bates of Waldoboro and Margolis are co-producers.

Adult tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on the day of and at the door on day of performance if available. Youth (17 and under) tickets are $10. Visit thewaldotheatre.org/tanglin-hearts for tickets and more information. The theater is located at 916 Main St.

