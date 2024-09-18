BRUNSWICK – Waterbury native, devoted wife, mother, grandma and sister, Anne B. (Ramonas) Kornacki, 77, of Brunswick, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick with her family by her side.

Anne was born in Waterbury, Conn. on Feb. 25, 1947, daughter of the late Anthony and Stella Ramonas, and attended St Joseph’s School and then Sacred Heart High School, graduating in 1965. Following high school, Anne attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a B.A. in English literature in 1970. After graduation, she was employed as a social worker for the State of Connecticut, working primarily with Child Protective Services, until leaving after the birth of her children in order to dedicate her time to her family.

Anne and Stephan J. Kornacki, Sr. were married at St. Margaret’s Church in Waterbury in 1973 and together they enjoyed a loving relationship for over 50 years. In 1978, they moved to Groton, Mass., where they lived for 20 years and raised their two children. An intelligent, caring, and accomplished woman, Anne devoted much of her life to her family, creating a loving and supportive home. One of Anne’s greatest pleasures was hosting company – experience that she put to professional use when she and Steve embarked on a new chapter in their lives, purchasing the Snow Squall Bed & Breakfast in Wiscasset, Maine, and entertaining guests there from 1998-2005. After selling the bed and breakfast, she and Steve moved to Brunswick where they continued to open their home to friends and family from near and far. Among family and friends, her hospitality was legendary. A more recent highlight of her life was the birth of her granddaughter three years ago; she eagerly embraced being Grandma and found great joy in this role.

Anne is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter and granddaughter, Katie Kornacki and Anne Kornacki-Speid of Hartford, Conn.; and son, Steve Kornacki, Jr. and his partner Brian Duffy, of New York. She is also survived by three brothers, Joseph (Ghislaine) Ramonas of Portland, Anthony (Denise Marcella) Ramonas of Wolcott, Conn., and William (Deirdre) Ramonas of Portland; along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and other extended family members. She was predeceased by her brother, John Ramonas, of Waterbury.

Funeral services for Mrs Kornacki will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. from Casey’s Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care 1987 East Main St Waterbury to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception 74 West Main St on the green in Waterbury to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Relatives and friends may visit with the Kornacki family on Friday morning from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Loving kindness is always welcome, and it only takes a moment to offer a message of condolence and share a memory or words of comfort with the family and friends of someone who was important to you. Please do that on the funeral home tribute page at http://www.caseyfunerals.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the Kornacki family, please visit our website Sympathy Store at http://www.caseyfunerals.com.

Copy the Story Link