SCARBOROUGH – Wilfred A. Couture, 88, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2024, at The Mooring at the Downs. Wilfred Arthur Couture was born in Waterville on Dec. 17, 1936, to Nathalie Rose Gilbert and Odias Joseph Couture. He had four brothers and three sisters and was raised by his grandmother, Olive and grandfather Gideon.

﻿After finishing High School in Waterville, Wil decided to service his country. He was an Army Sergeant in the 1st Calvary Division, medic battalion for six years and did a tour in Korea.

﻿After being honorably discharged, he began his career as a tool and die machinist for 40 years. He was a very skilled craftsman. He worked long hours to become a manager and then began his own consulting business.

﻿He married the love of his life, Joan Ellen Manter, on August 1, 1959. His beloved wife Joan has been waiting for him to dance with her in the spirit world for three years!

﻿Together Wil and Joan had three children, Sue, Julie and Mike, who they loved and were immensely proud of! They were so happy that their children found their partners Christopher, Walter and Christine to support them in their lives.

﻿Wil loved teaching his grandchildren, Cathy, TJ, Bill, James, Andy and Nick, his fishing, cooking, kayaking, woodworking and gardening techniques! Once they got the idea to construct an ice fishing shack which they left out on the ice way too late and Pepere had to tie a rope to it and drag it back to shore! Wil and Joan loved their grandchildren’s wonderful partners Allen, Kristen, Anna, and Rebecca. It wasn’t Sunday morning at Camp on Thomson Lake if we didn’t wake up early to go fishing and come back to Pepere making chocolate chip pancakes for all of us!

﻿Truthfully, Wil’s great-grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He always smiled when he spent time with Austin (not forgotten), Rylan, Gavin, Nolan, Charlotte, Amelia.

﻿Dad also had several nieces and nephews that he loved!

﻿We used to say that Will loved his dogs more than anyone else in the family. Well, he has quite a few waiting for him to give them treats. A piece of toast at 5 a.m. and chicken at 4 p.m. or Sally would certainly remind him.

﻿He believed in being active in his community! He became a very proud and active member and mentor within AA where he developed lifelong friendships. Wil spent his entire life serving others, his family and community. He was an intuitive healer and leader.

﻿He proudly volunteered and served for 42 years on the Board of Directors, Supervisory Committees, Building Committees of Town and Country Federal Credit Union.

﻿It was a beautiful day at Thompson Lake Shores camp when Wil and Joan met Brittany to transition to their next chapter of life. Brittany introduced them to several new homes over the next few years and then when Mom passed Dad went to live at The Mooring at the Downs. Lynn created this beautiful home. Brittany helped our family through many trying and memorable times always with a smile and positive energy! Vicky always showed patience and compassion when Wil wanted to be her sous chef. Bri, Morgan, Holly, Taylor and the rest of the staff were so incredibly kind and caring, including his buddy Titan the dog.

﻿His ’joie de vivre’ and spirit of compassion, caring and volunteering lives on in his family who truly loved him. His happiest days were spent with family up at camp. He will always be remembered and loved.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A private burial with military honors will be held at a later date. To view Wil’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions

may be made to:

The Eastern Trail

by visiting

http://www.EasternTrail.org

