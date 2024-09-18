PORTLAND – William R. Adams “Mr. Bill” passed away August 24, 2024. He was born July 30, 1949, the son of William R. Adams Sr. and Muriel Adams.

Bill grew up in Hollis and Buxton meeting his wife Ann-Marie in the Buxton school system and marrying June 26, 1971. Bill and Ann-Marie settled in Yarmouth where Bill built the home where he and Ann-Marie raised their children, Jennifer Adams of Portland and Benjamin Adams of New London, N.H., with his wife Maureen and sons William and Cooper. Bill took great pride in his work as a stonemason and general contractor building homes, commercial buildings, and schools through his own company W.R. Adams Masonry and for Davis and Hanscom.

Bill enjoyed playing golf, was a master at preparing and enjoying lobster bakes, and was a world class napper able to catch a rest almost anywhere. After years of being called Billy, “Mr. Bill” was granted the nickname to which he was forever known by a close group of neighborhood friends whom he cared for greatly. He was a man of few words though able to express many emotions with just a look.

He is survived by his wife Ann-Maire and sisters Ruthie Conley, and Paula Adams.

﻿Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.

﻿Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Bill’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the:

Parkinson’s Foundation

5757 Waterford

District Drive

Suite 310

Miami, FL 33126

