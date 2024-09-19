BRUNSWICK — The only way someone might be able to tell that Camden Hills’ Molly Williams is a freshman would be the fact she is one of the smallest people on the pitch.

In every other way, the attacking midfielder’s game suggests otherwise.

Williams scored two goals, the first of each half for Camden Hills, in a 5-2 girls soccer victory over Brunswick on Thursday night. The road win puts the Windjammers at 5-0 and drops the Dragons to 2-2-1.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I thought we did a really good job physically,” Williams said. “I thought we did a better job getting balls out of the air today, and we gave the goalie a lot of good, hard shots.”

From the opening whistle, Camden Hills attacked the Brunswick defense, quickly swinging the ball across the pitch, allowing pockets of green space to form and scoring opportunities to be created.

Advertisement

Williams, senior midfielder Britta Denny and junior forward Isabelle DeBrosky took turns sending shots at Brunswick sophomore goalkeeper Jules Morin, who made a few impressive diving saves. Williams was the first to break through with a powerful left foot in the 22nd minute.

The Brunswick offense, meanwhile, was rushing possessions by booting the ball up field, often too far. The Dragons also struggled to avoid foul calls. But in the 26th minute, they were able to advance deep into the attacking half, and sophomore midfielder Madison Neault sent a cross into the box that deflected off a Camden Hills player and into the goal.

Camden Hills bounced back from that mistake back in the 32nd minute, taking a 2-1 lead when a corner kick was deflected by Morin and then slowly rolled back into the goal as a few players fought to gain possession.

“For us, its all about composure,” Camden Hills head coach Meredith Messer said. “We know you’re not going to connect every pass, not every shot is going to go in, so you’re just going to have to keep focused on rebooting, making sure you are keeping your shape and just keep attacking.”

The visitors kept attacking after the break, and only 43 seconds into the second half, Williams found the back of the net again after a pass from freshman forward Eve Domareki, putting the Windjammers up 3-1.

“(Williams) has that mentality, that drive, she wants to do well, she wants to learn and you can see that,” Messer said. “She has a ton of experience, and all that experience plays off and translates. The nice thing about soccer is you don’t have to be the biggest kid, but if you’re quick, if you have good foot skills and you’re smart, you create your own space and opportunities.”

Advertisement

During the 46th minute, Brunswick’s all-state senior forward Lexi Morin, Jules’ older sister, drained a long free kick to put the home team back within one goal, but Camden Hills’ multi-faceted and constantly moving attack was too demanding. The Dragons conceded two more goals before the final whistle, one from Denny in the 56th minute and one from DeBrosky in the 69th.

“I think they played pretty hard,” first-year Brunswick head coach Kevin Bachman said of his team. “They played well. That other team is very technical, they pass very well, and I think we get caught up chasing the ball a lot. We’re a really physical team, really straightforward team, so I think if we calm down a little bit, move the ball around and try to go that route. then we can compete with something like that.”

Camden Hills, which is tied for second in the first Varsity Maine poll of the season, finished the night with 21 shots on goal, compared to Brunswick’s eight. Morin saved 17 shots, while Windjammers senior keeper Madeline Tohanczyn recorded six.

“She’s a great goalie,” Bachman said of Jules Morin. “She saved us a lot. I mean, it could have been a lot worse, but she did a great job out there.”

Copy the Story Link