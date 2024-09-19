When the air turns chilly, and the tips of trees start to change color, Mainers flock from the beaches to fields and waterside venues for annual fall festivals.

‘Tis the season. The Midcoast is set to host events from the Wiscasset Schoonerfest to the Maine Needham Festival and the Pemaquid Oyster Fest.

And while some traditions won’t change, it’s never too late for new ones. This year’s lineup proves just that, from the arrival of Maine’s First Ship, the Virginia, in Wiscasset to a new Needham Scout and a five-course oyster dinner curated by Chef Ralph Smith of Mine Oyster.

Wiscasset Schoonerfest

Sept. 21: 1 Water St., noon – 8 p.m.

The third annual Schoonerfest is a cooperative venture of the Town of Wiscasset, and the Wiscasset Creative Alliance launched to commemorate the resting place of two of the last of the four-masted schooners – Hesper and Luthe Little – and celebrate the return of the schooner When and If to the harbor.

The town’s shipbuilding heritage and ongoing economic significance are highlighted through various musical performances (such as the Salty Sea Dogs, Leopard Girls, Pan Fried Steel, and Dam Jam), 19th-century colonial re-enactments, and four-foot schooners painted by local artists.

Advertisement

The festival is free, but food and drinks are not included. If significant donations roll in, the Creative Alliance plans to funnel them back into the community through the town art walk, museums in the street or the holiday market fest.

“Wiscasset was one of the most productive seaports,” said Dan Watts, who helped organize the arrival of Schooner Tyrone in 2022. “This year, our focus is on the historical aspect of the waterfront — from the worming industry to lobstering. But it’s just as important to look to our past as our future.”

This year’s activities include a High Street history stroll, where a local historian will point out some former ship captains’ homes and a kayak tour around White’s Island, where many masthead schooners were built betwen the late 19th and early 20th century. Visitors are also invited to sail the Sheepscot River on Schooner Virginia.

“As the deepest water channel on the East Coast, we developed shipbuilding before anyone else,” said Terry Heller, lead coordinator. “There was once a time you could walk across the river from boat to boat. Our economy is still vibrant; we aren’t the energy town we used to be but are considering incorporating battery storage along the waterfront.”

For now, the aim is to bring everyone to the waterfront for a day of fun, ending with fireworks at 8 p.m.

Visit the wiscassetschoonerfest.com for a full event programming breakdown or to sign up to volunteer. Performers will use the Wiscasset Yacht Club parking lot, while the public is encouraged to use the lot near Railroad Avenue.

Advertisement

Maine Needham Festival

Sept. 28: Maine Tasting Center at 506 Old Bath Road, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In 2023, the Maine legislature deemed the last Saturday in September “Maine Needham Day.” What better way to celebrate than with a festival?

Needham is a candy with a coconut-and-potato filling covered in dark chocolate. Now, most candy makers sell the product. But that wasn’t always the case. It all began in Auburn in the late 19th century — unless it was Portland. Malaika Picard, co-owner of Maine Needham Company, agrees that it’s hard to pin down a date.

The candy was initially sold at Seavey’s Sweets. When the company was sold to Lou-Rod Candy of Lewiston in the early 1960s, the tradition was maintained until the shop closed in 2013.

“There wasn’t a major Needham producer until we came along,” said Picard, the primary mover behind the inception of Maine Needham Day. “People remember making the candy with their family during Christmas or vacationing in Maine to buy a bunch to last ’til the next trip. Like most candy, it’s associated with good feelings – but this one has a real nostalgic value we want to preserve.”

Back in 2022, Picard pressured her state representative, Maggie O’Neil, to send a proclamation request to Gov. Janet Mills, who declined. The following year, O’Neil brought a bill to legislation to get the job done. The Maine Needham Company will hold its second annual festival in Wiscasset at the end to wrap up September, a nod to the timing of the Aroostook potato harvest.

Advertisement

The program has already expanded with ten more vendors than last year.

Picard said people loved the Needham exhibit last year, curated by the local historical society with donated baskets for potato farming and antique candy boxes, and the potato sack races, which will both make a return.

Blaze Brewing will introduce a new Needham Stout, starting a new tradition this year.

Event organizers have arranged for off-site parking to accommodate a larger number of visitors. Once the Maine Tasting Center lot is full, overflow traffic will be directed to the Bible Baptist Church on 43 Beechnut Hill Rd where a shuttle will run back and forth every 20 minutes.

Visit the meneedhamfest.com for more information on activities like the homemade Needham-making contest or the craft stations.

Pemqauid Oyster Festival

Sept. 28-29: Mine Oyster Co. at 16 Wharf St., Boothbay Harbor

Advertisement

For 23 years every September over 10,000 Damariscotta River oysters have been shucked, slurped, and revered for their exquisite taste at the Pemaquid Oyster Festival. Locals are encouraged to sample offerings from an array of oyster farmers and enjoy live music.

This year’s festival will be held at Mine Oyster Co. in Boothbay Harbor, which has doubled in capacity with an upstairs, downstairs, and new back deck for outdoor seating. Throughout the night, five bands will play from noon to six.

Event proceeds benefit the Edward A. Myers Marine Conservation Trust, whose mission is to support area marine education and conservation projects.

“Ed was the first to receive an aquaculture license for mussel farming in Maine,” said Jeff “Smokey” McKeen, co-owner of the Pemaquid Oyster Company. “We still operate out of his wharf along with a few other local businesses — its a great example of a working waterfront and a testament to his vision.”

Since its inception, the festival has poured over $200,000 back into the community.

Mckeen admitted that finding a cause – marine conservation – took some time. The Damariscotta Rotary Club used to have an oyster “themed” festival. When that stopped, the Pemaquid Oyster Co. stepped in to organize a new town tradition.

Advertisement

The first fest was slated for September 2001 but after the attack on the twin towers the mood wasn’t right for a party; the money raised from the first festival [$4,000] was pooled with donations raised by the Lincoln County Firefighters Association to support members of fallen firefighters in New York City. After Meyers passed away in 2002, a clear vision emerged.

“Myers devoted his life to sustainable aquaculture and is still viewed a mentor by many working on the river today,” said McKeen. “That’s why the proceeds support marine education and conservation efforts. In the past we’ve funds to the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust; Great Salt Bay Elementary School, which has a program on oyster aquaculture; a new pump station for boats in the harbor, so sewage can be safely removed; and the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Restoration.”

Historically, the festival was held at the Schooner Landing Resort, but things changed after the pandemic. For starters, other local farmers used to gather each June for their own oyster festival. In recent years, they’ve been asked to join the Pemaquid Oyster Festival so visitors can sample oysters from an array of different companies.

The festival is a learning experience in more ways then one. Attendees can wander through the tents and speak with Bigelow scientists, sample upcycled fish sauce from Maine Garum Company, or watch a demonstration from Mook Sea Farm on how oyster seeds are grown.

“We haven’t given out the money from last year’s event we’ll have double the amount to give back this year,” said McKeen. “After a series of losses we are thinking of starting some new scholarships.”

Last year, Timothy Chiquoine, commonly known as the “barefoot shucker,” passed away, leaving a $5,000 donation to the festival; a scholarship in his name is being considered.

Similarly, Kevin Farman, known as Portland’s legendary Valentine’s Day Bandit, passed away. Having completed much of the festival’s design work to honor his memory, the logo was updated this year to incorporate two hearts.

Tickets are available for purchase online, as is the five-course oyster dinner at Mine Oyster the night before. For more information on activities visit the event pemaquidoysterfestival.com or, to volunteer, email coordinator@pemaquidoysterfestival.com.

Copy the Story Link