Patten Free Library in Bath is seeking artists to submit designs for a chance to be printed on the library’s upcoming merchandise lineup.

The contest is open to all ages and styles for a new design for T-shirts, water bottles, bags and more. The winner’s design will be featured on the library’s merchandise for the fall, along with their choice of one piece of merchandise with the new design.

“Our area has an impressive community of artists, and based on the caliber of pieces from last year’s Tiny Art Show, we know we will get some amazing submissions,” said Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff. “This is an exciting chance for us to collaborate with our community to show off what the library means to them.”

Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 19 on Patten Free Library’s website.

