On Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1961, a 77-year era came to an end when a wrecking ball razed the old town hall on Maine Street in Brunswick. This historic town hasn’t been quite the same since.

In 1883, a decision was made to build a new town house, and 15 months later, the construction of the Brunswick Town Hall on Maine Street was completed. It was said to have been considered “the finest in the state” and one that would “undoubtedly … last forever.”

It was a huge structure with many rooms and offices, including a post office and a “grand auditorium.” Black Tennessee marble plaques commemorated local sacrifices made in the American Civil War, with museum-quality fresco paintings on the walls. A 60-foot-tall steeple with a four-faced clock and a large, shiny bell lauded over the town, as if jewels in our municipal crown.

The bell was forged in Boston in 1889 and arrived with considerable weight. The 1,400-pound bell was hung under the time regulator.

The bell was rung three times each day, 7 a.m., noon and “for curfew” at 9 p.m. The bell was also used to summon firefighters to duty whenever danger threatened, and to call interested townspeople to town hall meetings.

The old town clock and the Town House Bell were ever present in the daily lives of Brunswick’s residents and visitors. Many a dawdling and tardy student likely ran for the Bowdoin College campus when the gong of the bell was heard or the hands of the clock urged them on.

Many factory workers likely anticipated the bell’s gong, permitting a dinner break or anxiously awaited the hands of the clock signaling a time to go home. Even Joshua Chamberlain likely checked his watch whenever the bell tolled or noted the time whenever walking along Maine Street.

Many historic memories are connected to the ringing of this bell. It had been rung to announce the start of the Spanish American War, after the USS Maine exploded in Havana Harbor. She rang her deep gong to announce the signing of the armistice, a finish to the First World War, and she “rang without stopping for nearly three days” when World War II finally ended.

Annual holidays such as Independence Day saw the old bell rung in concert with area church bells, and she “rang with sorrow” when Joshua Chamberlain died in February 1914 and again when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt died in April 1945.

A dour decision had to be made when it was discovered the old town hall had serious structural problems. Much of the brickwork had loosened and many timbers had rotted or cracked. Mechanism parts in the clock were worn and needed replacing, and the timbers supporting the bell, which had been replaced in 1953, needed replacing once again. Additionally, climbing up the building stairs had become too much for too many, and the people of Brunswick elected to replace “the old town house” with a new Brunswick Town Hall on Federal Street.

By Monday evening, Jan. 30, 1961, Police Chief Joe Lebel and three town selectmen rang the bell for the last time. Then, nearly one month later, the old Brunswick Town Hall fell to the wrecking ball. But Brunswick’s “symbols of sentiment” were carefully taken down as dozens of spectators wept for the demise of an era.

The town selectmen promised both the clock and the bell would “be put into storage” and cared for “until some suitable place was provided.” Both items were then carted to the “salt shed” on Industrial Way and stored at the Public Works Department.

A town committee was soon formed to come up with a plan where both the clock and the bell could be placed. A plan to install the “old pair” on “the Mall as a war memorial” was favored but only discussed.

In December 1964, few seemed to mind when the town decided to sell the clock for $75. The new owners, Dr. M.J. Dionne and Henry Favreau, both promised to give the old clock a new life for all to see.

Dionne and Favreau pulled the timepiece from storage, brushed off dust and cob webs, and hauled it to their farm. They cleaned and repaired the mechanisms, replaced worn parts and installed the four-faced clock in the cupola of their barn on Pleasant Hill Road, where the clock has marked time ever since.

While both Bath and Topsham’s bells are prominently displayed, Brunswick’s bell has lingered for 63 years at the Public Works Department, still waiting for “some suitable place” to toll again as one of the more patient of our Stories from Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell is a Brunswick author and historian. She has published four books and runs the “Stories from Maine” Facebook page.

