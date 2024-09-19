Free community meal – Saturday, Sept. 21, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Pot roast dinner, rolls and dessert.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road. Beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Gorham bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 21, seating at 4:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6 p.m.; UCC at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, rolls, coffee or punch, and homemade dessert. $12, $8 children. Order takeout at 892-5363 by 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m., Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Beans, red hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, biscuits and apple crisp. $10, free under 12.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Sept. 25, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Casco harvest supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road. Ham, potatoes, baked beans, roasted veggies, squash, zucchini, pumpkin bread, cider, homemade apple pie/crisp and ice cream. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Gorham takeout chicken pie supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, pickup 4:30-6 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham. $13, $8 kids meal. Order by Sept. 25 at 839-6751 or firstparishgorham.org/shop.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Westbrook spaghetti and meatball supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, 5-6 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87 with proceeds to help pay for Scouts’ registration for coming year. Spaghetti with beef and turkey meatballs, salad, bread and butter, desserts and beverage. $10, $4 age 6 and under. Takeout available 4:30-5 p.m. but beverages unavailable with takeout.

