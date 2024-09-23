It’s one thing to study a map of the Maine Marathon, tracing the course through Back Cove neighborhoods and up the coast to Yarmouth. It’s another to lace up your sneakers and experience it firsthand.

On Oct. 6, 16 athletes, staff and supporters from the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association will participate in the race — a tradition that began in 2021 with only four members. This year, it has fielded the largest team to date and set its most ambitious fundraising goal — $10,000.

Proceeds will bolster the Fishermen Wellness program, which aims to support the mental health and wellbeing of seafaring “industrial athletes” — fishermen who engage in as much strenuous work as professional athletes.

“The amount of energy exerted to set and haul traps is comparable to running a marathon every week,” said Monique Coombs, MCFA director of community programs. “And fishing is only part of the job. There’s stress from regulations, offshore development and new technology.”

Insight from some of this year’s runners emphasizes that maintaining one’s body and mind is as essential as keeping one’s gear and vessel.

Fuel, maintenance and navigation

Beyond being physically demanding, the fishing industry is buffeted by legislative, financial and environmental forces, few of which workers have control over. For that reason, MCFA offers up to three covered mental health treatment sessions with experienced clinicians.

The Fisherman Wellness program focuses on three main areas: fuel (nutrition and hydration), maintenance (strength and recovery) and navigation (mental health).

Through cultural competency training, mental health practitioners learn about the threats to the industry and ways to foster relationships within the fishing community. Previously, MCFA has educated groups such as University of New England social workers and area counselors. Partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Maine, MCFA has also hosted mental health first aid training in coastal communities.

“You can measure fitness demands with METS: the metabolic equivalent of tasks,” Coombs said. “Most people average 75-100 METs weekly, but a lobsterman encroaches 300-400. The job takes a lot of tactical athleticism.”

In an industry with mounting regulations and outdated rules, fishermen often have to work harder to adapt, which can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, depression, stress and grief. Through the wellness program, Coombs said MCFA is working to develop effective support systems for those grappling with moral injury, not just burnout.

“Our program aims to make fishermen feel seen,” Coombs said. “Too often, they are vilified regarding their concerns about offshore wind development. But they are some of the most disciplined people I know, and their job is tough. We should want to do everything we can to provide the resources so they stay healthy.”

Running for a cause

There are two four-person relay teams this year: the Racing Redfish, per tradition, and the new Dashing Dabs.

Dabs, also known as American plaice, are often caught by fishermen. However, few local markets are available due to the time-consuming filleting process. MCFA is actively developing a new market for this fish to help fishermen earn better profits.

There will also be one full marathon runner and seven half marathon runners, including Marie Abrahams, a licensed professional counselor at RiseUp Center for Growth and Wellness in Brunswick; and Rose Train, an employee at Luke’s Lobster, whose father supplies much of the restaurant’s catch.

Evan Gleason, an account executive at Clark Insurance, one of the team’s primary sponsors, will run with the Dashing Dabs. It’s his second year teaming up with MCFA for the marathon, a choice influenced by his previous experience on the waterfront.

“As a teenager, I was a sternman for a few vessels that hauled out of Friendship,” Gleason said. “Right now, there are many uncertainties in the industry. There are a lot of hardworking people that can benefit from the resources MCFA has assembled.”

Similarly, Abrahams has tried to run a half marathon for years, but it has been challenging due to canceled races during the pandemic and her own bout with COVID-19. This year, she’s determined to make it happen. She will run the Maine Marathon and attempt the feat again on Oct. 20 at the Mount Desert Island Marathon.

As a counselor whose wellness philosophy centers on finding balance, she praised the MCFA’s approach to holistic health.

“We all grapple with the unknown,” Abrahams said. “Unpredictability in our personal and professional lives can be disheartening, but having a social network or counselor to talk to about those fears is crucial. MCFA is filling a void — fishermen are a huge part of our population, yet there aren’t many resources to support them.”

Abrahams predicts that as more people engage with the program, it will destigmatize the notions around accepting help.

Train agreed. Her grandfather, father and uncle work on the water.

“It’s a lot of work, but they’ve got each others’ backs,” she said.

Her father hauls traps from his boat f/c Marcia in Long Island and sells his lot to Luke’s Lobster, so she often sees him during her shifts. The business is known for having no middleman, and every pound of seafood served can be traced back to the harbor where it was caught.

“There are so many fishermen coming up the ranks that have no clue what the future will look like,” said Train, acknowledging Luke’s Lobsters Lift All Boats project, which gives youth an entry point to the working waterfront. “It’s reassuring for those entering the industry to know that should anything happen, they’ve got options.”

MCFA will set up a tent near the start/finish line for visitors to stop by, learn more about the wellness program and cheer for Gleason, Abrahams, Train and others.

Donations to support the team can be made on the MCFA website.

