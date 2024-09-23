The Morse and Brunswick field hckey teams are on the board after securing their first victories of the season.

Brunswick (1-3-1) blanked Bangor 4-0 on Saturday.

Four different players scored for the Dragons, including junior Darby Brown, senior Paige Botts, junior Ellie Meserve and junior Quinn McCormack.

Ella Duchette saved four shots for the shutout. Kya Smith saved eight shots for the Rams. Both teams took four penalty corners.

MORSE 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 3: The Shipbuilders (1-5) outshot the Eagles 22-17 Friday night.

In the third quarter, junior forward Liv Drewniak scored to give Morse the lead, then assisted twice to maintain it. Sophomore Willow Halpin, freshman Summer Irish-Deane and senior Emma Hart (one assist) also scored. Bailey Brewer scored all three Lincoln Academy goals.

Lucy Nolan saved 18 shots for Lincoln Academy, and Lydia Brown saved 14 for Morse.

FOOTBALL

BRUNSWICK 20, MT. BLUE 15: The Dragons secured their first victory of the season in dramatic fashion. On a late fourth down, quarterback Cam Beal (3-12, 85 yards, 2 TDs; 10 rush for 153 yards and a TD) scrambled in the backfield before launching a 45-yarder to Christian McMaster in the end zone. The fourth quarter score gave the Dragons (1-2) the lead and their first win in 11-man football since Sept. 10, 2021.

Beal was also Brunswick’s leading rusher and tackler with nine. Jimmy Cook contributed 87 yards on the ground, a 2-pt conversion and eight tackles.

Gary Harkins threw two touchdowns for the Cougars (1-2) including a 62-yard touchdown to Stephen Galkowski.

MT. ARARAT 56, ORONO 26: Dash Farrell ran for 245 yards and six touchdowns, as the Eagles snapped the Red Riots’ 12-game winning streak.

Mt. Ararat (3-0) maintained possession for just under 33 minutes and outgained Orono (2-1), 498 yards to 343.

Orono quarterback Jack Brewer (19 of 28, 303 yards, 3 TD, 2 interceptions) found Will Francis 11 times for 250 yards and three scores. Francis also took a 78-yard kickoff return to the house.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 50, MORSE 28: The Patriots (2-1) got out to an early 28-6 lead against the Shipbuilders (0-3), but was able to bring it within one score with a pair of Jackson Murray kick return touchdowns and Audie Plummer receiving touchdowns.

Gray-New Gloucester held off Morse after halftime, winning by 22. Hunter Nadeau and Jonah Hays led Morse with eight tackles, and Dylan Root added a pair of interceptions on defense.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 11, MESSALONSKEE 0: Julianna Allen scored four goals in the Saturday morning win.

Islah Godo, Katherine Therriault, Elena Willis, Emma Berry, Cece Minet scored in the first half. Allen scored three goals within the opening five minutes of the second half. Cali Pomerleau and Izzy O’Banyel also scored.

Mt. Ararat stayed undefeated at 5-0, while Messalonskee fell to 1-4-1.

FREEPORT 2, TRAIP 0: Two sophomores scored for the Falcons (2-3) in a win over the Rangers (3-1-1) on Saturday.

Abby Giroux netted a 39th minute penalty kick, and Braelynn Coons scored in the 75th minute off a cross from senior Lucy Riggs.

Freeport outshot Traip 23-7. Lily Stuart saved 21 shots for Traip, while Karleigh Costello (four saves) and Nora Eames (three saves) split time in the net for Freeport.

BRUNSWICK 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Lexi Morin scored four goals for Brunswick (3-2-1) in a win at Skowhegan (3-2-1). Molly Tefft scored once, and goalkeeper Jules Morin saved three shots.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 6, MESSALONSKEE 1: Forward Randall LaGrange scored 36 seconds into Saturday’s game against Messalonskee (3-3) and Mt. Ararat never looked back.

Midfielder Alex Newman scored twice in the second half, and midfielder Luke McLaughlin added a goal and two assists. Forward Aaron Paul also scored for the home team. Alex Beckwith scored Messalonskee’s lone goal in the 47th minute.

Brady Yazwinski stopped six shots for Mt. Ararat, while Dagen Gooding saved 10 for Messalonskee.

MORSE 4, LEAVITT 1: Tyler Mates of Leavitt (1-4) scored the first goal of Saturday’s game, but Morse (6-0) responded with four unanswered goals to stay undefeated.

Peyton James equalized midway through the first half, then Christian Hallowell, who has scored in every game, and Connor Campbell made it a 3-1 game by the 53rd minute. Charles Thelen scored Morse’s final goal. Ellis Vallade assisted twice.

VOLLEYBALL

EDWARD LITTLE 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT/MORSE 1: The Eddies (3-2) beat the Dragons (1-4) in four sets on Saturday. EL won its sets by scores of 25-6, 25-16 and 25-18. Brunswick won the third set, 25-23.

GOLF

MORSE 9, MCI 0: Tuck Walker of Morse is the low medalist of Friday’s match with a round of 37 (2-over). Four Shipbuilders (8-1) won their match 5 & 4 on the way to beating MCI (2-7) in strokes, 166 to 231.

