Bath and West Bath came together to show support for the Briggs family after their 7-year-old son Evan passed away last Tuesday during a YMCA flag football practice.

“He always had a smile on his face and was larger than life,” said Emily Thompson, the superintendent and principal of West Bath School. “[Evan] spread joy wherever he went, and we remember him with great fondness.”

The West Bath School counselor met with students and teachers last Wednesday morning, the day after Briggs’ death. Each student and teacher shared memories of Briggs and things they loved about him. Thompson said there are ideas circulating for a project involving students and teachers sharing memories about Evan as the Briggs family plans a celebration of life for a later date.

According to Thompson, Regional School Unit 1 has been incredibly supportive. Some Morse High School football team members were present at the practice where Briggs collapsed

“We love [the Briggs family], we are thinking of them and our community is great because of them,” said Jason Darling, head coach of the Morse High School football team.

Before the start of Friday night’s football game, the crowd and players observed a moment of silence for Evan. Players wore decals on their helmets with the initials “EB.”

RSU 1 raised money for the Briggs family at the game through donations at the ticket booth, the snack shack, a 50/50 raffle and QR codes with direct links to the Evan Briggs Meal Train. Meal Train is a program that allows friends, family and complete strangers to sign up to deliver meals to families and individuals undergoing hardships.

Donations were also accepted at the Morse High School boys’ and girls’ soccer games against Leavitt on Sept. 21.

“I think this community is one of a kind,” said Andrew Pelletier, athletic director of Morse High School. “There’s not many communities where one loss hits this many people, and it doesn’t matter who it is. This community is tighter than any community I have been a part of. My colleagues, the one thing they have said to me over the last few days is Morse will take care of everybody that was affected.”

Amie Marzen organized the Meal Train for the Briggs family in the wake of Evan’s death. The Meal Train raised over $23,000 the following Monday after the football and soccer games concluded, approaching the goal of $25,000.

“Our community is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Evan, including our athletes and staff,” states a Morse High School Facebook post. “This donation is a small way that we can help during this time.”

Pelletier said a majority of West Bath kids end up being Shipbuilders and are part of the Bath community.

