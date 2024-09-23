Casco harvest supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, 4:30-6 Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Ham, potatoes, baked beans, roasted veggies, squash, zucchini, pumpkin bread, cider, homemade apple pie/crisp and ice cream. $12; $5, children 8 and under.

Gorham takeout chicken pie supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, pickup 4:30-6 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham. $13; kids meal, $8. Order by Sept. 25 by calling 839-6751 or visit www.firstparishgorham.org/shop/.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation$10; $5, child; $20, family. We will offer the option of takeout containers for those who do not want to come inside for seating. Wearing of face masks for those who wish is optional. Hand sanitizer is available for those who wish to use it.

Westbrook spaghetti and meatball supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, 5-6 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87 with proceeds to help pay for Scouts’ registration for coming year. Spaghetti with beef and turkey meatballs, salad, bread and butter, desserts and beverage. $10; $4, children age 6 and under; Takeout available 4:30-5 p.m. but beverages unavailable with takeout.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Oct. 2, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Suggested donation $4.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and beverage is provided by Trinity Lutheran Church with support from the Wayside Food program. There is live dinner music and friendly fellowship every week and optional monthly blood pressure checks. All are welcome as we share a meal together.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10; $5, under 12. Follow us on Facebook for updates: facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub

Gray bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, a variety of casseroles, home made biscuits & butter, punch and coffee. All you can eat $12; $6, children 5-11; under 5, free.

