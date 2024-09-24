I really look forward to apple season. I was raised in upstate New York on Lake Ontario where I was surrounded by apple orchards. Picking and storing apples, eating them every day practically year-round was a way of life, and I have never strayed from the habit of eating an apple every afternoon and cooking with them frequently.

I was never a fan of sweet potatoes until recently. But now, they are having a moment, and I’m here for all of it. I’ve found myself eating sweet potatoes in one form or another every day; they are so versatile, healthy, yummy and guess what — they pair so well with apples.

Here we have the perfect fall side dish that will take you right through to Thanksgiving and beyond. This inexpensive, light, eight-ingredient combo includes some of my all-time favorite, healthy ingredients. The leftovers can even be used for an oatmeal or toast topper the following morning.

When choosing the apples for this recipe, consider Pink Ladies, Gala, Granny Smith or Honeycrisp. And coconut oil, olive oil, ghee or avocado oil can be used instead of butter. Also, 1 teaspoon of dried rosemary can be substituted (but I strongly recommend that all cooks have a potted rosemary plant in their kitchen).

Do not peel the potatoes or apples — just give them a good scrub then dry them thoroughly. You want to end up with pillowy, crispy-edged nuggets. You’ll want to eat the whole panful, I guarantee it, but you must save room for these apple-filled dessert squares with the interesting addition of corn flakes. I stumbled upon this recipe years ago and know it by heart. My recommendation is that you make it again and again and again — it’s worth the effort.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Apples

• 2 medium (4 cups) sweet potatoes, any variety, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 medium (2 cups) apples, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 3 tablespoons butter (melted and divided)

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

• 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium-sized bowl, stir 1 tablespoon of butter into the cubed apples. Stir in maple syrup and cinnamon. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir 2 tablespoons of melted butter and sweet potatoes together until the potatoes are evenly coated. Stir in sea salt.

Bake sweet potatoes for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until just barely starting to brown. Then remove them from the oven and add the apples, stirring to combine.

Return sweet potatoes and apples to the oven and bake for 15-20 more minutes, stirring halfway through.

Once everything is browned and the maple syrup has caramelized, remove from the oven, sprinkle with toasted walnuts and fresh rosemary, and serve. Yield: 8 servings

Glazed Apple Pie Squares

• 2 1/2 cups flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup cold butter, cubed

• 1 large egg, separated

• 3-4 tablespoons milk

• 1 cup crushed cornflakes

• 9 cups thinly sliced, peeled, tart apples (about 10 medium)

• 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a measuring cup, combine egg yolk and enough milk to measure 1/3 cup. Gradually add to the flour mixture, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball.

Divide dough in half. Roll one portion into a thin, 15-by-10-inch rectangle. Transfer to a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with cornflakes.

In a large bowl, combine apples, 1 cup sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon and nutmeg; toss to coat then spoon over crust.

Roll remaining dough into a thin, 15-by-10-inch rectangle then place over apple filling. Beat egg white and brush over pastry. Combine remaining sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the top. Bake 45-50 minutes or until golden brown.

Drizzle glaze over warm pastry and cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into squares. Yield: 24 bars

Glaze

• 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

• 1-2 tablespoons milk

Combine confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and enough milk to achieve a drizzling consistency. Yield: 1/3 cup

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

