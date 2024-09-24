The tax man cometh

The town has announced that real estate and personal property tax bills for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be mailed to property owners and available online by/or before Oct. 1.

The tax rate that was set as of the commitment date of Sept. 19 is $14.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. Gorham taxes are due on Nov. 15, 2024, and May 15, 2025.

Payments can be made in-person in the Town Clerk’s Office in the municipal center or mailed to Town of Gorham Tax Collector, 75 South St., Suite 1, Gorham, ME 04038.

For more information, visit gorham-me.org.

Relax and ride to Fryeburg Fair

Gorham Recreation Department is offering transport on Oct. 1 to Fryeburg Fair costing $8 for the ride only.

Admission at the fair gate for those age 65 and older is free on that date and is $15 for others.

Transportation leaves Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., at 8 a.m. To register, call 222-1630.

Historians to meet

Gorham Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, in the Mosher Barn at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm, 28 Cherry Hill Road.

President Suzanne Phillips said the meeting will include election of officers, if any, along with archive and financial reports.

For more information about the society, visit its Facebook page.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 25, 1974, that Elmer Dodge of Flaggy Meadow Road attended the Dowsers’ Convention in Danville, Vermont.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 19 that the U.S. public debt was $35,327,646,622,839.45.

