New York–based singer-songwriter and guitarist Steve Gunn is heading north to perform at the Chocolate Church Arts Center this Saturday for a show opened by Lou Hazel.

Over a nearly 15-year music career, Gunn has produced volumes of critically acclaimed solo, duo and ensemble recordings on labels including Matador Records, Three Lobed Recordings, Paradise of Bachelors and RVNG. His most recent record, released in March 2023, was “Let the Moon Be a Planet” in collaboration with pianist David Moore of Bing & Ruth. During a conversation with The Times Record, Gunn teased other projects he has been working on and how they will be weaved into Saturday’s live performance.

Q: What type of experience you are hoping to bring to Bath?

A: I am excited for the concert and excited to see and play in the Chocolate Church [Arts Center]. I have heard about that place, and it seems like people [who] have been to Maine and lived in Maine love that place, so I am really excited that I got invited to play there. I am going to present my music in a more intimate sort of style with acoustic guitar and my songs.

I have a lot of songs [and] I have been writing songs and then putting out records and touring for 10-plus years now. I have quite a bit of songs to choose from, and I play some covers written by friends and people I admire, so it’s a mixed sort of experience.

Q: Is there a newer style you will experiment with during the Chocolate Church Arts Center performance?

Advertisement

A: I have been playing solo, so it’s basically acoustic guitar and vocals, and I have been leaning a lot more [toward] expansive instrumental sections. I think when I play with a band, it’s a little more concise, and there is not much room for open-ended stuff. With acoustic, it kind of allows me to try different things. I have been experimenting with some effects and opportunities to change certain parts of songs and different interpretations of them.

I have been playing some cover songs, and some more instrumental stuff that I have written that is kind of spontaneous.

Q: Are you well-known in the guitarist community in Maine?

A: I actually don’t know. I have played in Portland a few times over the years, [but] the last time I was in Maine, I played on Peaks Island, [which] was probably three years ago at this point. Maybe longer; it was right before COVID, so that was the last time I played in Maine.

Mostly me doing shows in Maine have been in Portland. Sometimes, I am unaware of how popular I am in certain places. Sometimes, I am pleasantly surprised, and other times not, but hopefully, there’s enough music, listeners and people who are interested.

Q: What was the first instrument you started playing with when you began your career as a musician?

Advertisement

A: The first instrument I played was bass. That was about when I was a young teenager. I started with bass and played that for a year, then I switched to guitar, so it sort of happened quickly.

Q: Do you plan to debut any new songs during the performance?

A: Yeah. I have a bunch of new songs, and I am in the process of working on a new album. I am excited to play them. This is the first sort of outing I have been able to present a few of them so that I will be playing some new songs, too.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring musicians living in Maine?

A: I would say find your style, find your voice and be comfortable with that. Don’t be afraid to explore different sounds. I feel like there is a difference between striving for excellence and striving for perfection. I think if you apply yourself and practice, I think practice is very important, and you have to want to practice and want to play.

I think excellence is, like I said, the goal. You don’t have to be a virtuoso to express yourself, and to me, some of the most powerful music is just someone who believes in what they are doing. It’s also about enjoying it as well; you have to present some sort of joy and fun in your life and it’s a nice way to pass the time.

Q: Why are the performing arts important for communities like Bath?

A: I think it’s really important, especially in these times. I am so grateful to get invited, and it’s really important to support artists who are out there working, me included, to be one of them. I find that institutions like the Chocolate Church [Arts Center], and honestly all around the world, are places that keep artists going, keep them inspired and keep them moving around, meeting people and presenting their music to the people.

The most gratifying aspect of being a musician and writing words is seeing how they are interpreted and to see how they help people. I feel like a place like Chocolate Church is an institution that gives these artists like myself opportunities to present their art, and that baseline is so important for the arts in general and the people that are making that sacrifice to present their work.

Copy the Story Link