Thank you, Maine, for another amazing summer.

This summer, I joined a community of longtime Mainers, nestled in their cabins off the dirt roads of Shady Nook in Trenton. The driveways led to the peaceful Union River Bay, with a stunning view of Blue Hill where the sun set in golden hues behind the hill’s silhouette. Evenings were a delight, marked by simple yet joyful gatherings over tea, beer, cheese and biscuits. As we sat together, seals surfaced in the bay, schools of fish swam past, and ospreys, seagulls and even a majestic bald eagle flew above, perched on tall white pines spying on all the activities at the bay.

As a newcomer, I found myself immersed in this community, listening to stories of old cabins – some dating back to the 1800s – that had been passed down through generations. It seemed everyone had been visiting the bay, Ellsworth, Trenton and the Acadia area since childhood, and some had spent their entire lives here. Their memories were deeply intertwined with the landscape in ways that I, coming from far away, was only just beginning to understand.

When I first moved to Maine from Africa, I was fascinated by the rooftop cargo boxes that seemed to appear on every car. What were people transporting in the boxes? Why did so many cars tow boats? Now, having experienced a Maine summer, I understand. The season is a bustling time filled with exploration, nature and community – a time when old friends reconnect and new friends are made. Summer here feels like an event, a collective celebration of all that the state offers.

In contrast, where I grew up near the equator, it was warm all year round with little seasonal change. There were no dramatic shifts, no urgency to pack in as much as possible before the season slipped away. But in Maine, summer is special. People cherish the few warm months with an intensity I’ve come to appreciate. The familiar question “How is your summer going?” reflects just how much Mainers savor this time. It’s a phrase I’d never have used back home, where the concept of summer as a fleeting season didn’t exist.

This summer gave me a wealth of memories. I explored Maine’s charming small towns, each with its own unique history, ticking off items from my summer to-do list. I hiked and ran on trails that wove through forests and up hills, offering breathtaking views at every turn. I picnicked by serene lakes, enjoyed lobster rolls at roadside stands and swam in the cool waters of Union River Bay.

What made this summer stand out was the feeling of belonging to something bigger. Whether I was camping or staying in a rustic cabin near Acadia National Park, I felt connected to the land and the people around me. Life felt beautifully simple – fresh air, the haunting call of loons and the crackle of a campfire made me appreciate the small moments. In these times, Maine’s true magic unfolded and nature commanded my full attention. Whether it was the towering pine forests, the deep blue waters or the rocky coastline, every experience felt profound.

As I spent more time here, I thought about the Mainers who had been coming to these same places for generations. Their deep connection to the land and protecting nature, the trees and many things seemingly untouched, made me realize I, too, had become a part of Maine’s summer traditions. Though I come from far away, I was no longer just observing, I was living it, creating my own memories in the process.

As summer ends and the first signs of fall arrive, I feel immense gratitude. I’m thankful for the adventures, the people I’ve met, and the opportunity to slow down and truly appreciate life in ways I hadn’t before. Maine’s summers may be short, but their impact is lasting. Each season brings new memories, and I already look forward to next year’s summer adventures. For now, it’s time to embrace fall with its crisp air and vibrant foliage.

