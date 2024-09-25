Thanks to a grant awarded by the Mid Atlantic Arts Fund, the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath will proudly present the La Muchacha from Bogota, Colombia, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. This one-night-only show is the only appearance of La Muchacha (playing with a full band) in New England and will be followed by an artist talk-back moderated by author and Bowdoin College professor Margaret Boyle.

The award-winning indie-folk singer-songwriter La Muchacha, born Isabel Ramírez Ocampo, is a rising star in the world of contemporary Colombian music, capturing hearts and minds with her powerful voice and unique fusion of traditional folk sounds with modern rhythms. She incorporates traditional instruments such as the tiple (a small stringed instrument similar to a guitar) and the tambora drum, alongside more modern sounds like electric guitars and electronic elements.

Personally, I revere this tradition of music, musica folklorica, on so many levels, and I love the heights to which La Muchacha takes this tradition. First, it is simply a really great listen — with its infectious rhythms, percussive guitar style, not to mention the incredible passion of her voice. But really, this is music that reminds the listener what it means to be alive.

Her music evokes the legacy of legendary Colombian folk singers such as Violeta Parra and Mercedes Sosa, yet it feels fresh, modern and uniquely her own, replete with moments of roots rhythms, subtle jazz and blues exploration, and a dash of hip-hop.

Yes, this is music sung in Spanish at times, but its sound and its roots are deeply universal. I am grateful for this grant that has made it possible for us to bring her and I am so excited to be in the audience for this one.

In the words of one of her most popular songs, La Muchacha asks, “¿Para qué más canciones si no nos ayudan a despertar?” (What’s the point of more songs if they don’t help us wake up?). With her music, she is doing just that — awakening a new consciousness in Colombia and soon in Bath.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Copy the Story Link