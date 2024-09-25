“Lifelong, Thriving and Resilient Communities: Understand and Building Relationships” is the Inn Along the Way’s fourth and final Summer 2024 Challenging Community Conversation is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the inn’s Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, Damariscotta. There will be an interactive discussion under the guidance of Noël Bonam, Maine state director of AARP, who practices collaborative and facilitative leadership.

While community resilience is the sustained ability of any community to use available infrastructure and other resources to respond to, withstand and recover from adverse situations, either man-made or natural disasters, it is the community’s ability to recognize and leverage the interconnectedness of this key resources, existing frameworks and community strengths that drive resilience. This allows for the adaptation and growth of a community after disaster strikes. Communities that are resilient are able to minimize any type of disaster, making the return to normal life as effortless as possible. By implementing a community resilience plan, that is developed by diverse stakeholders while keeping marginalized members of the community at the core of all planning conversations, a community can come together and overcome any disaster, while rebuilding physically and economically.

Another approach to building resilient communities is to proactively embrace the Eight Domains of Livability framework (outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community support and health services), which is used by many of the towns, cities, counties and states across the county to organize and prioritize their work to become more livable for residents of all ages, according to a prepared release from IAW. While some communities tackle all eight domains at once, others choose to focus on fewer or combined domains.

The IAW’s conversation aims to challenge conventional wisdom and shed light on how we can be instrumental and proactive so that we and our neighbors can age well within community. Changing perspectives and mindsets can help each of us think about and plan for a better future.

Copy the Story Link