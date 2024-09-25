Need action now on foam pollution

As a neighbor of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, I attended the recent Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority emergency hearing on the August firefighting foam spill. After listening to comments by the MRRA director and board members that suggest the threat from the toxins is remediating itself as the toxic plume moves downstream and out into the nearby marine estuary, I am reminded of the old adage about pollution — “the solution to pollution is dilution.” A more effective solution to pollution, in fact, the most effective solution to pollution, is prevention.

We do have a mess caused by the foam spill in Hanger 4 and it will impact the adjacent ecosystem for years and years to come. We have learned that we have at least two other potential spills in the antiquated fire suppression systems in Hangers 5 and 6. Let us act now to prevent additional spillage of this toxic material.

Ralph Keyes,

Brunswick

Tepler for Maine state Senate

I will be voting for Denise Tepler for state Senate, and I hope you will, too. Denise’s values are strongly aligned with my own, and she is the perfect successor to Eloise Vitelli. As a retired teacher and 30-year business owner of a local preschool, I appreciate of the work Denise has done over her years as a school board member and state representative to speak up for working families, children’s rights, teachers and schools. Denise is also an advocate for affordable and accessible health care along with being a strong supporter of our right to each make choices for ourselves. Denise has diligently worked to support the environmental health of our state and to make sure that Maine will continue to be a place where our children will be able to thrive and find every opportunity to live healthy and prosperous lives. On Nov. 5, Denise Tepler will have my vote for state Senate, and I hope she will have yours, too.

Stephanie Bernier,

Topsham

Thank you to rescuers at Center Pond Preserve

[Sunday], my husband and I were hiking the South Perimeter Trail at Center Pond Preserve [in Phippsburg] when he slipped and fell down a rocky slope into the pond, with our dog on the leash. I started to fall but was able to grab a root and lie on the slope and call for help. The wonderful volunteers and the sheriff and others — Sandy, Gary, Dana, Andy, Mark and Dan — responded as fast as they could. They got me to safer ground and were able to get my husband and dog out on a skiff. My husband is at Maine Med with seven broken ribs and other injuries. I’m convinced they saved his life and mine. Words are inadequate to express our thanks for their kindness and competence.

Michelle Gregoire and Bill Karl,

Westbrook

Asking Trump supporters to reconsider

I sincerely ask any of your readers who are currently supporting Donald Trump to please read the letter written by the National Security Leaders for America. It is a letter to the American people explaining why they are endorsing Kamala Harris. It is signed by a bipartisan group of 741 former senior national security leaders, including 15 retired four-star generals and admirals, 10 cabinet secretaries, 10 service secretaries and 148 ambassadors, among many others. Fox News only reported about it by trying to discredit a small group of the signers by saying they dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop issue. They did not report about why this large group of patriots feel that Trump is a threat to our national security and democracy. Please carefully consider that they felt it necessary to organize and write this letter. Thank you. nsl4a.org/nsl4a-announcements/nsl4a-endorsement-harris

Margaret Duhamel,

Woolwich

I want to bring to the reader’s attention the fact that three former chairs of the Maine Republican Party have “enthusiastically endorsed” Kamala Harris for president.

In a recent article in the Bangor Daily News Opinion Section, Robert A.G. Monks, Ken Cole and Ted O’Mear said that “Trump’s MAGA Republican Party is unrecognizable to us.”

In the past, both parties were civil to one another, believed in the rule of law, and had the best interests of Maine and the nation in their hearts, even when they disagreed on policies, the three said.

But much of the leadership of today’s Republican Party “has joined the cult of Trump,” they said, and “will care little for what we have to say. But we also know that the Republican Party in Maine is still home to many honest, hardworking, principled people who — more than any party label — want what is best for our state and nation. We hope that they will join us in supporting Harris for president.”

The three former Maine Republican Party chairs pointed out that many former Republican leaders are endorsing Harris, and more than 100 high-ranking Republican officials from past administrations have signed a letter calling Trump “unfit to serve again as president, or indeed in any office of public trust.”

Wendy Ross,

Wiscasset

