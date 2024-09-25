Lydia Hiltz scored in overtime to lift the Mt. Ararat field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon.

Paige Botts put Brunswick (1-4-1) ahead in the second quarter, with Ava Wolverton adding the assist. Addison Chubbuck tied the game for the Eagles (5-1) with an assist from Madelyn Sweet in the third quarter.

Ella Duchette stopped 15 shots for Brunswick. Laila Adams had one save for the Eagles.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MORSE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Helen Robicheaw converted an overtime pass from Zoe Nicholson to lift Morse (5-1-1) over Medomak Valley (6-1).

Both teams scored in the first half, with Morse’s Mya Snyder converting an Emma Wallace corner kick.

The Panthers outshot the Shipbuilders 18-11 and had four more corners.

FREEPORT 2, YORK 0: Braelynn Coons contributed to both Freeport goals, assisting Lucy Riggs in the third minute and before scoring off a feed from Celia Cobb in the 50th minute.

Ava Hickey saved 13 shots for the Wildcats. Karleigh Costello saved nine for the Falcons.

This is Freeport’s third shutout victory, moving it to 3-3. York fell to 2-4.

BANGOR 2, MT. ARART 1: Georgie Stephenson scored two second-half goals within five-minute span to give Bangor (6-1) the comeback victory.

Emma Berry scored off a rebound in the ninth minute to put Mt. Ararat (5-1-0) up by one. In the 58th minute, Bangor’s Gabby Gordon placed a corner perfectly to Stephenson standing at the goal line. In the 62nd minute, Stephenson sent a one-timer into the net for her eighth goal of the season.

The Rams’ Eva Coombs and the Eagles’ Morgandy Crawford both saved five shots.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 3, BANGOR 1: Two second-half goals gave the Eagles a Tuesday night road victory over the Rams.

Dylan Trockman scored in the first two minutes to give Mt. Ararat (4-2) the early lead, but Lucas Smith pulled Bangor (4-3) even in the 13th minute. Ethan Berry helped the Eagles retake the lead off a free kick, and Aaron Paul sealed it with 2:39 remaining.

The Eagles (4-2) outshot the Rams (4-3), 8-6. Brady Yazwinski had five saves for Mt. Ararat, and Maddox Smith had three for Bangor.

VOLLEYBALL

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT/MORSE 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: The Panthers won the opening set 25-17, but the Dragons rallied and took the next three sets (25-13, 25-13, 25-17) to improve to 2-4. NYA fell to 0-4.

Brunswick scored 11 points on sophomore Abby Montejo’s 11 serves, including four aces.

