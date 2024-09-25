The Winter Street Church, owned by Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc., has undergone a facelift with a new coat of paint. While there is more to be done, this is a big part of preserving the exterior of the building. The sanctuary of this historic building was built in 1844 and the parish hall was built in 1864. SPI was formed to save this building from demolition in 1971. Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc. operates a House Plaque Program and fourth-grade outreach education programs for Sagadahoc County. SPI’s primary goal is to continue educational programs on architectural heritage and to provide an architectural awareness to all. The public is invited to SPI’s annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at 880 Washington St., Bath. Visit sagadahocpreservation.org for more information.
