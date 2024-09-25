With multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards, the trio Genticorum has earned a reputation as a leading voice in the evolution of Québécois traditional music. This powerhouse from the north will land on the historic Opera House stage in Boothbay Harbor at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Over the past two decades, the trio has earned a place of privilege on world, traditional, folk and Celtic music stages. Known for their unbridled energy, their musicianship and their magnetic stage presence, the musicians have won over audiences at events such as Celtic Connections in Scotland, the Tønder Folk Festival in Denmark, the National Folk Festival in Australia, the Independent Music Festival in Alexandria, Egypt, the Rain Forest Festival in Malaysia and countless venues across North America.

Pascal Gemme (fiddle) and Yann Falquet (guitar), the group’s two founding members, are both recognized individually as major contributors to the traditional music scene in Québec. Since 2015, they have been joined by accomplished multi-instrumentalist and composer Nicholas Williams (flute, accordion). Weaving intricate fiddle, flute and accordion lines, gorgeous vocal harmonies, subtle guitar textures and exhilarating foot percussion, the pleasure that these three musicians have creating and playing together is palpable, both in the studio and on the concert stage.

Advance discounted tickets are on sale now and only available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Advance tickets are $25 and regular tickets at the door are $30. Information is available at boothbayoperahouse.com.

