The Wabanaki Alliance has hired Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Bryant as the next executive director of the organization. She succeeds John Dieffenbacher-Krall, who will retire at the end of this year.

Established in June 2020, the Wabanaki Alliance comprises the four Wabanaki Nations living in five distinct communities in Maine — Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Mi’kmaq Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe with reservations at Motahkomikuk and Sipayik, and Penobscot Nation. It was created to educate people about the need for securing the inherent sovereignty of the tribes in Maine.

“I am honored and humbled by the offer to serve as the next executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance, and I’m excited to get started,” Bryant said in a prepared release from the alliance. ” … I want to send my love and thanks to those in my community, the Penobscot Nation, for allowing me to serve as their ambassador for the past seven years. I hope to continue my advocacy for our people in this new role and to continue the growth and impact of the thriving and vibrant movement we’ve built with the Wabanaki Alliance Tribal Coalition. … I have high hopes for what we can do together for tribal sovereignty and equality in our homelands now called Maine.”

Bryant’s appointment occurs as the Wabanaki Alliance has helped to catalyze a profound shift in how the public and policymakers perceive the Wabanaki-State of Maine relationship and the relative importance of Wabanaki sovereignty. The alliance stated that in the past, Wabanaki-State relations tended to only receive public attention at moments of the deepest disagreement, and now, Wabanaki-State of Maine relations occupy the top of the public policy agenda with the public demanding action on Wabanaki sovereignty.

“We have always been sovereign Wabanaki Nations,” said Mi’kmaq Vice Chief Richard Silliboy, vice president of the Wabanaki Alliance board. “Our struggle has been compelling the State of Maine and many settler institutions to recognize and respect our sovereignty. The Wabanaki Alliance board believes Ambassador Bryant has the temperament, character, knowledge, skills, deep commitment and experience to build upon the progress we have made during the last four plus years. We thank John Dieffenbacher-Krall for the tremendous foundation he helped to build for the organization, and we look with hope and excitement with [sic] what we can achieve with Maulian Bryant providing staff leadership for the organization.”

Bryant has served as Penobscot Nation ambassador since 2017. She was elected to the Penobscot Nation Tribal Council before resigning her seat to serve as tribal ambassador. Prior to her ambassador position, she held the human resources director position at Penobscot Indian Nation Enterprises. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Maine and was awarded an honorary doctorate of law from Colby College in 2022. Bryant was a 2020 recipient of the Maryann Hartman Awards recognizing the inspirational achievements of Maine women.

