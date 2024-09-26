The Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta kicks off its classic film club’s seventh season with “Singin’ in the Rain” on Oct. 3 and 4. This year’s series, “Lights, Cameras, Classics,” will feature six iconic films, with screenings continuing monthly through March 2025.

Jeannie MacDonald, a film historian and classic film aficionado, returns to host this season. A lifelong movie fan, MacDonald began her career as a producer at two Boston TV stations. After moving to Los Angeles, she wrote marketing copy for Paramount Television on the studio’s Hollywood lot. As a freelancer, she has written movie copy for Warner Bros. and humor pieces for The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times. MacDonald hosts classic films around New England and writes an online bimonthly blog titled “Classic Hollywood.”

The beloved musical-comedy “Singin’ in the Rain,” stars Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. This 1952 classic tells the hilarious story of Hollywood’s tumultuous transition from silent films to “talkies,” complete with unforgettable songs and dazzling dance numbers.

The film lineup continues with: “Laura,” a quintessential film noir directed by Otto Preminger, starring Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews, on Nov. 7 and 8; “Sullivan’s Travels,” a 1941 satire directed by Preston Sturges, following a Hollywood director’s journey to create a serious film, only to find himself in comedic predicaments, on Dec. 5 and 6; “Stagecoach,” the granddaddy of all Westerns, directed by John Ford and starring John Wayne in the role that made him a star, on Jan. 2 and 3; “Notorious,” thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock, featuring Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains in a high-stakes tale of espionage and murder, on Feb. 6 and 7; and “All About Eve,” the multi-Oscar-winning drama starring Bette Davis and Marilyn Monroe, which earned 14 Academy Award nominations and secured its place as a Hollywood classic, on March 6 and 7.

Screenings will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 2 p.m. Fridays. Membership for the entire series is priced at $60 per person, which includes admission to all six films, a small popcorn and a glass of wine, beer or sparkling cider at each screening. There will also be pre-film introductions and post-film discussions.

To enroll in the series, visit lincolntheater.net or contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424. Enrollment closes Friday, Oct. 4.

Copy the Story Link