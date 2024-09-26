WHERE: Whittier Field, Brunswick

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

STREAMING: Northeast Sports Network

RADIO: WCME 99.5 FM/900 AM

ALL-TIME SERIES: Hamilton leads, 20-19. Polar Bears have won the last two meetings.

KEY STAT: 6:36, the difference between the NESCAC’s highest average time of possession (Bowdoin) and the lowest (Hamilton).

OUTLOOK: Bowdoin held a 12-0 lead during the second quarter of last week’s home opener against Middlebury, but the visiting Panthers would string together a 32-point second half and beat the Polar Bears, 39-15. For the second week in a row, Hamilton lost by double-digits while only scoring seven points. One team will leave Whittier Field on Saturday with their first win of the season.

Head Coach B.J. Hammer says practice this week has focused more on improving Bowdoin’s mental toughness and ability to “execute the little things” than specific matchups and gameplans against Hamilton. Last week, Bowdoin scored one touchdown and two field goals in four trips to the red zone (missed a 35-yard FG). They also committed seven penalties.

“We have to play our game,” Hammer said. “We have to play with physicality up front on the offensive line, and we cannot settle for opportunities. We have to score touchdowns, so that’s been the big point of emphasis this week on offensive. Defense, it is play fast, be concise, be poised.”

Through two games, 45% of Bowdoin’s yardage has been gained on the ground, although 57% of plays have been rush attempts. Quarterback Robbie Long is second in the NESCAC in rush attempts (37) and rush yards (143). The Polar Bears should be able to find more success for players like Sean Ramos and Luke Watson against Hamilton, who have the league’s worst rush defense in yards allowed/game (160.0) and yards allowed/attempt (4.7).

The Continentals are led by 2023 NESCAC rookie of the year Luke Kurzum. The sophomore quarterback is 28-of-50 for 261 yards and a touchdown, while also leading the team in running (23 rush, 82 yards, TD). His primary target is wideout Chester Boynton, who leads the conference in receptions (16) and is second in receiving yards (178). As a team, Hamilton rushed for 30 yards against Amherst last week, and they haven’t eclipsed 100 rush yards in a game. Hamilton’s leading tacklers are linebacker Nick Hoff (13) and defensive back Kyle Bratcher (12). The defense hasn’t registered a sack, and Bratcher forced the team’s lone turnover (INT, 3 PBU).

OF NOTE: Hamilton has yet to attempt a field goal this season; Bowdoin is 2-for-3 on field goal attempts…Bowdoin has forced four turnovers, compared to Hamilton’s one…Hamilton is 0-for-4 on fourth down conversions; Bowdoin is 1-for-1…Bowdoin’s Dan Fiore is second in the NESCAC in tackles (18)…Bowdoin’s Aidan Reidy leads NESCAC in tackles for loss (4.5)…Hamilton punter/safety Tighe Hoey was named a third-team preseason All-American specialist by D3football.com…Last year’s 26-12 victory was Bowdoin’s first road win since 2014…Middlebury and Hamilton are the only back-to-back home games for Bowdoin this season.

