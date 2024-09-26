Freeport’s Fire Rescue Chief, Paul Conley, celebrates his retirement on Sept. 26 in the bay of the Freeport Public Safety Building. Conley is retiring after nearly three decades of service to the town. The Freeport resident said at his retirement party on Sept. 26 that he is looking forward to a change of venue and activity in the next chapter of his life, noting that he will miss the connectivity and collaboration of working in the department. Bob Bernard is stepping into Conley’s place. Kristian Moravec / The Times Record

