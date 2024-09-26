Freeport’s Fire Rescue Chief, Paul Conley, celebrates his retirement on Sept. 26 in the bay of the Freeport Public Safety Building. Conley is retiring after nearly three decades of service to the town. The Freeport resident said at his retirement party on Sept. 26 that he is looking forward to a change of venue and activity in the next chapter of his life, noting that he will miss the connectivity and collaboration of working in the department. Bob Bernard is stepping into Conley’s place. Kristian Moravec / The Times Record
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.