“A Pelican”

Brown and ugly I am told

But my reflection off the

Sea waters

As I dive and swoop

Tells me you are blind.

“Graffiti”

On the old brick walls of the city lane,

Where history and art both intertwine,

Colors burst forth, wild and untamed,

Telling stories in a vibrant line,

Each stroke a whisper, each tag a shout,

Echoes of voices that yearn to be free,

In the silent night they dance about,

A canvas of dreams for all to see,

Messages bold, in hues so bright,

A rebellion against the mundane gray,

In the heart of the city, under the moonlight,

Graffiti speaks what words can’t say.

Those two powerful poems were written by prisoners, students served by College Guild. Founded in Brunswick in 2001, College Guild’s mission is “to provide free correspondence courses that connect incarcerated people with a community beyond prison walls, fostering mutual respect through a shared passion for learning.”

Before describing the inspiring work of College Guild, let me provide some statistics about the shocking state of mass incarceration in the United States today.

• The number of people locked up in the U.S. on any given day: 1.9 million.

• The U.S. incarceration rate of 664 per 100,000 people is the highest of any country in the world. (Canada’s incarceration rate, by comparison, is 104 per 100,000 people).

• The total cost of running the criminal legal system every year is about $200 billion.

• Over 4,000 companies profit from mass incarceration.

These statistics seem — and are — overwhelming. College Guild is doing its part to offer dignity and hope to some of these prisoners. Here are the program’s essentials:

• College Guild offers a series of noncredit correspondence courses on subjects ranging from philosophy and poetry to drawing and logic to history and biography. A new course on Artificial Intelligence is in the works.

• Each course consists of five units. After the student completes the first unit, he/she returns it to College Guild. A volunteer reader reviews and comments on the work and returns it to the student who then moves on to the next unit.

• College Guild currently oversees about 300 volunteer readers from across the United States. Moreover, College Guild recently added readers from London and Pakistan.

• The reader never learns where the prisoner is from or why he/she is in prison.

“We try to engage their minds, helping them learn how to learn in the process,” explains Susan Viets, executive director of the organization. “We want them to know that their voice matters.”

College Guild has no problem getting students interested in taking courses, thanks to very positive word of mouth. In fact, College Guild has enrolled 3,530 students from over 700 facilities over the past 5 years. And there are currently 600 students on the waiting list.

The primary challenge today is staffing, given the volume of mail involved in getting assignments back and forth between the prisoners and the readers. More staffing requires a bigger budget. The organization depends on donors and foundations for funding.

As Susan Views notes, “Were talking about pure philanthropy here.” She’s right, since College Guild can’t point to a physical product or observable service. On the other hand, the huge demand for courses combined with compelling testimonials from students confirm that an investment in College Guild yields lasting dividends.

Here are but two examples:

“College Guild has allowed me to express myself freely, via many free courses I’ve taken to date. It has restored my drive and desire to push onwards towards self improvement.” Trayson Z.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Without you this cold, dark place (literally) would be far less illuminated and way colder. I will be released in two months and College Guild has helped prepare me for the next chapter of my life. You are truly making the world a better place.” Nick

For more information, visit collegeguild.org. Also, some art and poetry by College Guild students will be displayed at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick in November, and Susan Viets will be available to answer questions at an open house at the library on Nov. 8 and 15.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadwe575@aol.com.

