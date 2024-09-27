CHICO, Calif. – In the evening of Sept. 1, 2024, Alane “Lanie” Joy Lee passed away peacefully among close family in Chico, Calif.
After years staying active while managing the progression of COPD followed by a diagnose of stage 4 Cancer this spring, Lanie spent a busy three months highlighted by visiting and reminiscing with family, eating favorite foods, and pampering her chihuahua Betty. She was about to turn 76.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Lee; her parents John and Nellie Finley; and her sister Karen (Lowell) Wysong. She is survived by her children Brett (Laura) Lee, Kim Chapman, and Lance (Montana) Lee; her grandchildren Brogan, Thomasin, Gabriel, and Vincent Lee; her sister Paula (Verne) Telken; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Instead of gifts or flowers, Lanie asked for donations to go to a local animal rescue
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.