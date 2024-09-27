CHICO, Calif. – In the evening of Sept. 1, 2024, Alane “Lanie” Joy Lee passed away peacefully among close family in Chico, Calif.

After years staying active while managing the progression of COPD followed by a diagnose of stage 4 Cancer this spring, Lanie spent a busy three months highlighted by visiting and reminiscing with family, eating favorite foods, and pampering her chihuahua Betty. She was about to turn 76.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Lee; her parents John and Nellie Finley; and her sister Karen (Lowell) Wysong. She is survived by her children Brett (Laura) Lee, Kim Chapman, and Lance (Montana) Lee; her grandchildren Brogan, Thomasin, Gabriel, and Vincent Lee; her sister Paula (Verne) Telken; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

﻿Instead of gifts or flowers, Lanie asked for donations to go to a local animal rescue

