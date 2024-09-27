SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – Charles B. “Charlie” Pennell, 74, passed away on August 23, 2024, with his daughters by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Charlie was born in Brunswick, Maine, on Jan. 4, 1950, to Bertrum Pennell and L. Marie Pennell. He attended Brunswick High School, graduating in 1968, then enlisted in the Air Force and did a tour in Vietnam. Charlie served four years in the Air Force and was a proud Veteran. In 1982 he met Deborah Nuttelman, who would remain his life partner. His granddaughter, Aubrey, would be born in 1995, and “Grampy” was always so proud of her. He looked forward to coming to Maine and having lobsters with her every summer.

Charlie was an active member of the extended Brunswick community, working at Portland Glass for 27 years, then finishing his career at the Habitat for Humanity Restore where he opened the location in Bath. You could not go anywhere with him without running into someone he knew. Charlie was also a basketball referee, working mostly High School and Men’s league games. He enjoyed the game, as well as the exercise, refereeing several times a week during the season. He had many debates with coaches and fans on whether he made the correct call or not. Charlie lobstered part-time, which was a trade he learned from his father. Every year he and Debbie would host the annual fourth of July lobster bake at their house in Harpswell. This was an event the family always looked forward to and there was sure to be plenty of cribbage played whenever they got together. Charlie loved to travel, going to Alaska and his cruise were some of his favorite vacations.

In 2018, Charlie decided he did not want to shovel snow any longer, so he purchased a home in Florida, where he would become a snowbird, living half of the year in Florida and the other half in Maine. He loved spending time in Florida, and enjoyed biking, walking and yoga, along with other activities available to the members of his community. He was able to reconnect with some classmates that also lived in Florida and enjoyed spending time with them as well as his classmates that were still in the Brunswick area.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Marie Pennell. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Deborah Nuttelman; two daughters, Kara Campbell and her husband Steve, Nicole Pennell and her wife Candice; and his only granddaughter Aubrey Pennell. Charlie is also survived by five siblings and their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for Charlie on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Brunswick Elks Club, where he was a lifetime member.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veterans Association are welcome.

Please send a check (payable to “VA Maine Healthcare System”) to the following address: Voluntary Service (135) Togus VA Medical Center 1 VA Center

Augusta ME, 04330

