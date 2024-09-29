Robbie Long threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bowdoin College football team to a 28-21 win over Hamilton on Saturday.

Long, a senior quarterback, led the team with 40rushing yards as the Polar Bears marched to their first win of the season. Wide receivers Austin Hiscoe (4 receptions for 59 yards), Slade Postemski (5 receptions, 65 yards) and Jed Hoggard (4 receptions, 74 yards) all scored.

After pressure in the backfield from Angus Leary, linebacker Koy Price (4 tackles, 2 sacks) intercepted Hamilton quarterback Luke Kurzum (4-of-7, 36 yards, TD, INT) and returned the ball one yard for a first quarter pick six. Henry Rubey (20-for-33, 179 yards, TD, INT) came in relief for Hamilton and added a touchdown on the ground, but Bowdoin held on to a 28-21 lead for the game’s final 20 minutes.

Both Bowdoin (1-2) and Hamilton (0-3) made 18 first downs and possessed the ball for almost 30 minutes, but the home team out-gained the visitors 381 yards to 291 yards.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Emily Renoff shot the program’s lowest two-day score ever with a 3-under (139), also becoming the first Polar Bear to win the Williams Invitational. As a team, Bowdoin shot 619, finishing fifth out of 23 teams.

MEN’S GOLF

The men’s golf team finished this weekend’s Bowdoin Invitational at the Brunswick Golf Club in seventh place out of 21 teams, with a socre of 612. Joey Zhang was Bowdoin’s top performer, shooting 4-over (148) for 11th place.

FIELD HOCKEY

On Sunday, undefeated Williams scored two goals in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead, beating Bowdoin (3-5), 5-2. The Ephs outshot the Polar Bears 18-7 and 10-5. Emily Ferguson and Caroline Higgins scored for Bowdoin.

On Saturday, Hamilton scored two second-half goals to beat Bowdoin, 2-1. Evelyn Clemens scored for the Polar Bears off a Mackay Bommer assist in the final seconds of the first half.

MEN’S SOCCER

In the 72nd minute, Spencer Mix scored the lone goal to give Williams a 1-0 victory over Bowdoin (4-2-2) on Sunday. During Saturday’s match against Hamilton, Felipe Rueda Duran scored for Bowdoin in the 54th minute as the teams finished in a 1-1 draw. Alex Ainsworth stopped nine shots for the Polar Bears over the weekend.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

For the fourth time this season, Bowdoin (1-4-3) was held scoreless, this time on Sunday against Williams, which won 1-0. This follows Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Hamilton. Across both matches, Charlotte Iannone saved nine shots.

