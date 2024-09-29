Brunswick Police say that a driver died after crashing and rolling over onto Pleasant Street Saturday night.

Police responded to a call after 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 for a car that had rolled over to its side and had “extensive damage.” The driver, who remains unnamed until next of kin can be notified, appeared to be traveling on Range Road when it drove through someone’s yard and rolled onto Pleasant Street, according to police.

The driver, police said, had not been wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Though Brunswick Fire Department attempted life saving measures at the scene of the accident, the driver died from their injuries.

Pleasant Street — a four-lane road that connects Interstate 295 to downtown Brunswick — was closed down to just one lane of travel for several hours while officers reconstructed the crash.

Police Chief Scott Stewart said that the crash remains under investigation. Those with information about the crash are encouraged to contact the Police Department at 725-5521.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link