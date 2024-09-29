Ellis Valade scored three goals and Ashton Jacobs added a pair to lead the Morse boys’ soccer team to a 6-2 victory over Leavitt on Saturday.

Austin Wood also scored while Christian Hallowell had two assists.

Waylon Rhorer stopped 10 shots for Morse (7-1), while Alex Corey had 13 saves for Leavitt (1-6).

MT. ARARAT 2, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Eligh Imrie scored the go-ahead goal for the Eagles in the 70th minute to hand the Windjammers its first loss of the season.

Mt. Ararat (5-2) struck first with Nick White’s 19th minute goal. Camden Hills (6-1-1) pulled even on a Bo Engass score with 45 seconds left in the first half.

Mt. Ararat out-shot Camden, 8-4. Brady Yazwinski recorded three saves for the Eagles, while Brian Leonard had six for the Windjammers.

BRUNSWICK 6, MT. BLUE 1: Six different players scored for Brunswick (5-3) in a Friday victory over Mt. Blue (3-5).

Sophomore Joelson Malongo was involved in Brunswick’s final three goals, with a goal and two assists. Junior Sebastian Martini scored and added an assist.

Jacob Samuel, Thilo Steinhoff, Judah Greenwald and Asher Foushee all scored for the Dragons. Nate Zeliger scored for the Cougars.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CAMDEN HILLS 3, MT. ARARAT 0: The Eagles (5-2) dropped their second straight match, falling to the undefeated Windjammers (8-0) on the road.

Eva Domareki scored her first goal in the 51st minute and her second with 22 seconds to go. Leah Snyder also scored in the 72nd minute.

LEAVITT 1, MORSE 0: Reese Biladeau scored the Hornets’ only goal in the 13th minute off a cross from Brooke Boutaugh.

Morse (5-2-1) took 20 shots and four corners compared to 13 and three from Leavitt (3-4). Leavitt’s Hailey Welch stopped 11 shots and Morse’s Hannah Keller had seven saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 1, OXFORD HILLS 0: Sadie Correa scored with an assist from Quinn McCormack in the third quarter, and the Dragons (2-4-1) beat the Vikings (0-7) in South Paris.

Ella Duchette stopped three shots for the shutout. Kya Smith of Oxford Hills made seven saves.

FOOTBALL

MDI 34, MORSE 14: Trojans’ quarterback Cal Hodgdon threw for three touchdowns and ran one in to lead MDI (3-1) to a home victory over Morse (0-4). Evan MacKenzie ran for 102 yards, including a 42-yard score, and caught a touchdown.

Quarterback Dylan Root and running back Nick Heaberlin both ran touchdowns for Morse in the final minutes of each half. MDI picked off Morse twice and recorded four sacks.

