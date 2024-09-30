Residents of District 48 will vote Nov. 5 to elect a legislator to the Maine House of Representatives.

The region is comprised of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport and part of Westport Island.

Holly Stover holds the position. She won against Tricia Warren in the 2022 general election, entering her third term, which will end in December.

Members of the House may serve up to four two-year terms or a total of eight years.

Stover, a Democrat, is running against James “Bill” Hunt III, a Republican.

Stover and Hunt provided comments to The Times Record about their candidacies:

Advertisement

What experience would you bring to this position?

Stover: I have been honored to serve the people of District 48 for the past six years. Throughout my career, I’ve been dedicated to public service, whether through my work in state government or nonprofit organizations focused on improving access to essential social services and health care.

While at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, I worked directly with individuals and families facing some of life’s most difficult challenges. In my three terms as a state legislator, I have been on committees that directly impact the lives of our residents, including the Health and Human Services Committee and the House chairperson of the Government Oversight Committee. I currently serve as the House chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on State and Local Government Committee and am a member of the Joint Select Committee on Housing.

Hunt: I have been a part of this region my whole life, having worked with many local businesses and youth programs. I come with over 30 years of experience. As a graduate of Bates College and former Congregational Church deacon, I am deeply rooted in this community.

Why are you running for this office?

Stover: I am running for a fourth term because the work is not done. Our communities still face significant challenges, from affordable housing and access to health care to addressing the inflationary cost of living and ensuring that our small businesses can thrive in a post-pandemic economy. These issues require leadership with experience, compassion and a deep understanding of our small coastal towns’ unique needs.

Hunt: As the harbormaster of Boothbay Harbor, I witness daily the dedication of the men and women who contribute to our community’s success. They are overtaxed, overregulated and definitely not “nonessential”! They deserve to retain more of their hard-earned income.

What are your most pressing concerns for the district?

Stover: One of our district’s most pressing concerns is the affordable housing crisis. Another critical issue is health care access. While we’ve progressed, too many people still struggle to afford quality care and insurance parity, especially dental care, mental health services and specialty care. Today, the lobster and fishing industry faces unprecedented challenges. Climate change affects ocean temperatures, altering lobster migration patterns and disrupting the ecosystem. At the same time, stringent federal regulations aimed at protecting endangered species have imposed heavy burdens. By listening to the fishermen’s concerns, advocating for balanced policies and ensuring access to markets and resources, Maine lawmakers can play a key role in securing the future of this vital industry for future generations.

Advertisement

Hunt: Maine has the fourth-highest tax burden in the nation. Our property taxes are the highest in the country and are escalating quickly. We have near-record low labor participation rates as employers struggle to hire. Our tax and regulatory burdens [have] devastate[d] the state after six years of Democratic control in Augusta.

If elected, how would you address those concerns?

Stover: I plan to continue working with state and local leaders to advocate for policies that expand access to housing. To address health care access, I will continue to advocate for programs like MaineCare expansion and seek funding for rural health care initiatives that provide affordable, accessible care to those who need it. To advocate for the fishing industry, I will work with federal agencies to create regulations that protect marine life without unnecessarily burdening fishermen. For example, advocating for more research into whale-safe technology could lead to gear innovations that meet environmental goals while preserving livelihoods.

Hunt: I will focus on reducing the regulatory and tax burdens on all Maine residents and businesses.

To learn more about Stover’s campaign, visit her election website at legislature.maine.gov/legis/housedems/stoverh/index.html, or reach out directly at hbstover112@gmail.com or 633-5979.

To learn more about Hunt’s campaign, visit his election website at hunt4staterep.org or on Facebook at Hunt for State Representative.

Candidate answers have been lightly edited for grammar, spelling and clarity.

Copy the Story Link