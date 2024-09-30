The first phase of the Wilbur’s Woods affordable housing project on McKeen Street is almost one month into construction.

The developer, Maine-based company GreenMars, broke ground in early September by clearing trees. Step one, the company said, is to bring in the utilities and lay the foundation for ultimately 21 condominium buildings. The developer also aims to build an affordable, 18-unit apartment building in later stages to be rented at 80% area median income.

“We are just super ecstatic about finally breaking ground on this project that we’ve been dreaming about doing now for over a year,” GreenMars Co-founder Nate Green said.

The update comes months after some neighbors appealed the Planning Board’s approval of the project, which was submitted to the town in a streamlined major development application.

The appeal, which cited arguments, including concerns related to the streamlined review process, traffic safety and aesthetic compatibility to the neighborhood, was ultimately denied in early June by the Zoning Board of Appeals. GreenMars Co-founder Chris Marshall said the project is about four months behind.

“The appeal absolutely caused the delay,” Marshall said, noting that the company does not anticipate any further delays. ” … (It) was a major contributor to not being able to deliver those (condos) in this calendar year or very early in the next, unfortunately.”

While prolonged projects can accrue additional costs, Marshall said developers tend to factor in contingency for these types of delays.

“The challenge is appeals like that — with Wilbur’s Woods — cause developers who are looking at an environment for development like the state of Maine to add larger contingencies,” Marshall said. “If you have a larger contingency, your deal is less likely to work out financially.”

However, Marshall said GreenMars understood the environment it was getting into and that the project is “OK.” He also said that while it is costly for development and harder to deliver housing at an affordable level, GreenMars will be able to provide exactly what was promised.

GreenMars said a firm move-in date for residents who reserved condos is not yet set but that the company has been in contact with buyers throughout the development process.

“We’re making all efforts to get these available for those reservation holders as fast as possible,” Marshall said ” … Giving specifics is very challenging at this early stage.”

Despite the challenges, the company said it continues to be appreciative of the town helping make the project happen. However, Marshall cautioned that challenges that result in large delays can have a major impact on other projects being built in the future.

GreenMars has long asserted the need to build more affordable homes in places like Brunswick, often citing the ongoing housing crisis in Maine.

In the fall of 2023, the state released a study showing it needed to build up to 84,000 homes by the year 2030 to accommodate population growth. The Portland Press Herald reported last year that an estimate of 38,500 homes alone were needed to just address historic underproduction.

Wilbur’s Woods — if completed as planned — would bring an additional 39 homes to Brunswick’s costly housing market.

Real estate websites Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com show gradual increases in home value, listing prices and final sales price in Brunswick within the past few years. The median sale price ranges between $500,000 and $555,000, according to data shown on Redfin and Realtor.com.

The majority of the Wilbur’s Woods condominiums to be built in the first phase were offered at a below-market-rate value of $325,000. The development’s website shows that all 21 condos have been reserved and that interested buyers must now join a waitlist.

More details about the Wilbur’s Woods project can be found at wilburswoods.com.

