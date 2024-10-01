Brunswick leaders Sen. Mattie Daughtry and Rep. Dan Ankeles have slammed the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority board ahead of its emergency meeting for not hearing public comment.

The two leaders, who have been critical of the quasi-state agency that manages property at the former Naval Air Station for its response to a disastrous Aug. 19 firefighting foam spill at one of its hangars, released a joint statement Tuesday morning for MRRA’s choice to “dodge and deflect” concerns from the public.

“MRRA is once again showing little regard for the pleas and the anger from the people of Brunswick and other impacted communities,” the duo wrote in the statement. “Its hostility to hearing about the experiences of community members and absorbing hard truths is telling, but also consistent with a long pattern of opacity and insularity.”

The two also reiterated a long-running call to remove AFFF — the toxic, PFAS-containing foam that was released in August — from the MRRA-owned hangars at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick to prevent another spill. MRRA, they said, refused to address calls for accountability and seem incapable of managing the health and financial risk that the Navy-era systems pose to the community, they said.

“The fact that MRRA continues to dodge and deflect underscores the need for major reform,” Daughtry and Ankeles said. ” … An $8 million ticking time bomb is too big of a liability to leave there without immediate state intervention. Replacing the authority with something truly accountable to the community should be considered if this pattern of deflection and denial can’t be replaced with real collaboration.”

The two said that they will be submitting legislation in the next legislative session to ensure Brunswick residents can have ownership of the agency.

The criticism comes ahead of just the second emergency MRRA board meeting in the wake of the spill. The first was held on Sept. 20 on Brunswick Landing, almost exactly one month after 1,450 of firefighting foam concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons of water was accidently released at the airport.

The foam contains PFAS — also known as “forever chemicals” — and is known to be toxic to human health. MRRA, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies have been responsible for ongoing cleanup and testing efforts since the incident occurred. The firefighting foam spill is one of the worst in the last 30 years, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The board met in September to consider a PFAS resolution and additional action items passed by the Town Council earlier in the month. This session allowed for one hour of public comment, before board members went into executive session to deliberate action items — including the call to shut down the fire suppression system in Hangar 6 — with legal council and address personnel matters, such as the call for Executive Director Kristine Logan’s resignation.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at Brunswick Town Hall. Residents can attend in person or via Zoom.

This story will be updated with additional board meeting coverage and comments.

