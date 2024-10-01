The Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series is back at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta, offering opera lovers a chance to experience eight live performances broadcast directly from the Met stage in New York City. Kicking off the season this Saturday, Oct. 5, is Offenbach’s “Les Contes d’Hoffmann,” with French tenor Benjamin Bernheim starring in the title role. Conducted by Marco Armiliato, this dynamic production features an all-star cast, including Pretty Yende and Clémentine Margaine.

This season brings audiences three new productions, headlined on Oct. 19 by the Met premiere of “Grounded,” composed by Tony Award–winning Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home”), with a libretto by George Brant. The opera, directed by Michael Mayer, is a contemporary exploration of modern life and promises to captivate audiences with its fresh perspective and striking design. Another eagerly awaited new production is Verdi’s “Aida,” taking the stage and screen in January. Also directed by Mayer, “Aida” features the brilliant and beloved American soprano Angel Blue in the title role. The final new offering is Strauss’s “Salome,” with South African soprano Elza van den Heever taking on the complex and challenging title role in May.

Other season highlights include Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen’s return in two iconic roles: the title character in Puccini’s “Tosca” (playing at Lincoln Theater as an encore only on Saturday, Dec. 14) and Leonore in Beethoven’s “Fidelio” in March. Rising Russian mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina will also shine in Rossini’s beloved comedy and the final opera of the season, “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” taking on the role of Rosina.

Pre-Opera Talks with Dr. Morton Achter, who has been presenting at Lincoln Theater for decades, will take place before “Les Contes D’Hoffman” on Oct. 5, “Aida” on Jan. 25 (with an early start time, and at this season’s final opera, “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” on May 31.

For those ready to commit to all eight performances, a subscription is available at a 10% discount off the normal ticket price. To secure a subscription, purchase individual tickets or for more information on the entire season, visit at lincolntheater.net. Tickets and subscriptions are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

Copy the Story Link