The Rockport Public Library will be hosting a show of color and black and white fine art photography by Harrah Lord from Oct. 2-30. The show, titled “Through These Eyes,” features images that evoke reflection on the passage of time, the beauty of imperfection, and the delicate balance between presence and change. The public is invited to meet Lord at her artist’s reception in the lower level of the Rockport Library from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

“I am particularly drawn to the natural world around me and the often-overlooked beauty of found objects — things that bear the marks of time, weather and wear,” Lord said in a prepared release from the library.

Lord, who has spent much of her career in book design and publishing, began her creative photography journey late in life.

“My work explores aging and impermanence, two forces that shape every aspect of existence,” she said. “These themes have become a lens through which I view the world, not as something to resist, but as natural phenomena to observe, embrace and document.”

Lord moved to Rockport from northern California 24 years ago, where she served as the art director at Pomegranate Communications. In 2001, she started a successful book design business, Yellow House Studio, and retired in 2018 after designing, producing and/or publishing over 75 books. She last presented at the Rockport Library in June 2023 where she introduced her own book, “”Steam, Sea, Stone, Creating in Icelandic Light” — documenting a deeply personal journey with friends to Iceland.

For more information about the exhibit or the Friday reception, visit rockportlibrary.net.

