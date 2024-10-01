The Rockport Public Library will be hosting a show of color and black and white fine art photography by Harrah Lord from Oct. 2-30. The show, titled “Through These Eyes,” features images that evoke reflection on the passage of time, the beauty of imperfection, and the delicate balance between presence and change. The public is invited to meet Lord at her artist’s reception in the lower level of the Rockport Library from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
“I am particularly drawn to the natural world around me and the often-overlooked beauty of found objects — things that bear the marks of time, weather and wear,” Lord said in a prepared release from the library.
Lord, who has spent much of her career in book design and publishing, began her creative photography journey late in life.
“My work explores aging and impermanence, two forces that shape every aspect of existence,” she said. “These themes have become a lens through which I view the world, not as something to resist, but as natural phenomena to observe, embrace and document.”
Lord moved to Rockport from northern California 24 years ago, where she served as the art director at Pomegranate Communications. In 2001, she started a successful book design business, Yellow House Studio, and retired in 2018 after designing, producing and/or publishing over 75 books. She last presented at the Rockport Library in June 2023 where she introduced her own book, “”Steam, Sea, Stone, Creating in Icelandic Light” — documenting a deeply personal journey with friends to Iceland.
For more information about the exhibit or the Friday reception, visit rockportlibrary.net.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.