October’s shorter days and cooler weather transform our Maine landscapes into bright waves of color, bringing leaf peepers to our state. But did you know that autumn is also the time to watch our northern New England night skies for the shifting fluorescent colors of the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights? And yes, there are southern lights, or aurora australis, in the southern hemisphere. In addition to visible light, the sun constantly emits charged electrons and protons known as solar wind. When these particles come into contact with the magnetic fields near the Earth’s polar regions, they glow in the dark. This year’s increase of solar storms or solar flares has provided us with some good opportunities to view the nighttime light show.

“Chasing” the aurora borealis shares some of the challenges of preparing to view an eclipse of the sun or the moon. They all depend on clear skies, and it matters where you’re located for best viewing. Unlike solar and lunar eclipses, the timing and intensity of auroras are not as predictable because they depend on the occurrence and intensity of activity on the sun’s surface sending solar wind towards Earth. Predicting the northern lights can be thought of as forecasting space weather. Here are some tips and tools for chasing the aurora borealis here in Maine.

Location, location, location

The further north you can go, the better. Look for places away from city lights with a clear view of the northern sky. Maine has an abundance of dark skies. Beaches, lakes, docks, fields and hilltops are good places. If you can get to a high, dark hill, it is possible to see an additional 600 miles farther than if you’re at sea level. There are places in Maine designated as dark sky areas. There’s even an international dark sky park: darksky.org/places/amc-maine-woods-dark-sky-park/. And here’s a website showing where the skies are darkest: cleardarksky.com/csk/prov/Maine_map.html?.

Timing

The best time of year to watch for the aurora borealis is September to April with the peak seasons being around the equinoxes. Winter skies are good for viewing because the nights are longest, plus the colder air holds less moisture so the atmosphere is clearer. Although the specific hourly timing is unpredictable, most sightings occur between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. It is also a good idea to schedule any viewing when the moon is not in the sky. A full moon high in the sky will render the aurora invisible. There are online resources for narrowing down when and where the northern lights might be visible. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a space weather prediction website providing color-coded maps of aurora activity that are updated every 30 minutes (swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast). For those on social media, there’s a Maine Facebook group where you’ll find discussions about where to see the lights along with photographs. There are also conversations about how to capture images with a variety of cameras from smartphones to dedicated cameras. Many cellphone cameras have the ability to take pictures at night using long exposure times. Using a small tripod for steadying your camera on a surface will make it easier to get a clear shot. Just a note of caution: Do not use the Facebook website or any website to meet up with strangers! Talk with some face-to-face friends who are up for a nighttime outdoor adventure.

While there’s no guarantee that following these hints or using the online tools will result in seeing the northern lights, venturing out under Maine’s clear, star-filled night sky will definitely be an awe-inspiring experience.

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) helps boomers and older adults navigate the digital world with confidence and competence. Active boomers themselves, they use their backgrounds as Maine teachers to support individuals and groups with online courses through Maine Adult Education (tinyurl.com/BTAclasses) articles, videos and presentations to organizations upon request.

