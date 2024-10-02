The lengthy, contentious project to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge linking Brunswick and Topsham via Route 201 is progressing on time after a busy summer construction season, according to the contractor behind the project.

According to Reed & Reed, Inc. Project Manager Dustin Littlefield, part of the bridge’s substructure of concrete piers on both sides of the Androscoggin River will be completed toward the end of October. Steel girders will be installed in early December, taking two to three months to complete. Littlefield said the next phase after the girders are in place is putting in the concrete deck for the bridge, a step scheduled for next spring and into the summer of 2025.

“Once we complete the bridge and get all that done and get paving on it, we will try to pave [it] late next summer and into the early fall before the paving seasons close,” Littlefield said. “Once that is done, we’ll move the traffic onto the new bridge, and then we will go into the demolition phase of the existing [Frank J. Wood Bridge].”

Littlefield anticipates the demolition to happen throughout the winter of 2025.

Littlefield said the nearly $50 million bridge construction effort is on budget and on time, despite years of legal challenges leading up to the start of the project and flooding during storms last winter.

“The progress is pretty good right now,” Littlefield said. “We are in the process of putting in our last two piers in the river, and we have both abutments complete on both the Brunswick and Topsham ends of the bridge.”

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the new bridge will improve safety and reliability. MaineDOT has long had concerns about the bridge’s condition, prompting it in October 2021 to lower the weight limit of vehicles crossing the bridge to 10 tons, forcing many large trucks, buses and fire trucks to use a different route.

Some improved features of the bridge include sidewalks on both sides with wider shoulders, new parks on both sides of the Frank J. Wood Bridge with special railings and lighting for design details, and unobstructed views of the surrounding Pejepscot Falls.

MaineDOT began on-site construction for the Frank J. Wood Bridge replacement project in July 2023 after the department rated the bridge as fracture-critical and in poor condition.

In January 2024, a federal judge rejected legal challenges by historic preservation groups, including the Friends of the Frank J. Wood Bridge, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Historic Bridge Foundation and Waterfront Maine, which owns the Fort Andross Mill Complex in Brunswick.

