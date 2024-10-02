Maine State Ballet will present the elegant “Britten” and the joyous “Western Roundup” at Lopez Theater in Falmouth on Oct. 12, 18 and 19.
“Britten” is a neo-classical ballet based on Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony.” Renowned for its engaging melodies and inventive use of themes he originally composed as a child, this work is in the tradition of George Balanchine’s storyless ballets where musicality, line and inventive dance patterns reign.
“Western Roundup” is a cheerful and nostalgic ballet that invites the wrangler, buckaroo and range rider to step back in time. Set to the beloved tunes of Arthur Fiedler’s “Pops Roundup,” this performance captures the spirit of Americana. Featuring popular traditional songs such as “Home on the Range,” “Don’t Fence Me In” and “Shenandoah,” “Western Roundup” evokes a simpler, more optimistic era, bringing the open plains and rugged landscapes of the American West to the stage.
Both ballets are choreographed by artistic director and New York City Ballet alumna Linda MacArthur Miele.
Lopez Theater is located at 348 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $21-$29 with discounts for seniors and children. Visit mainestateballet.org or call 781-3587.
