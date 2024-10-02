River Arts is host to artist Sandi Donnelly’s solo show, “Marking Changes,” which runs from Oct. 3-23 in the River Room. “Marking Changes” is new work exploring the theme of impermanence using encaustic painting, oil monotypes and collage. An opening reception is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Donnelly received her BA in ceramic art from the University of Southern Maine. That same year, she founded Mud Lark Studio and began a 20-plus-year career as a ceramic artist. In 2016, after taking a workshop at R&F Encaustic Paint, Donnelly fell in love with the process of encaustic painting.

Donnelly draws inspiration from her family’s summer home on an island in Casco Bay.

“Returning to this special place each summer is filled with the expectation and possibilities a new season may hold,” she said in a prepared release from River Arts. “There is also a nostalgic, longing quality for the things that have changed; the beaches reordered; trees uprooted due to the fierce winter/spring storms; our children are grown, the house has aged and in need of some repair. … There is a visceral sense of the impermanence. It is understanding this change as the natural order of things. All things are always in flux; tides ebb and flow, the sun rises and sets, seasons come and go and time passes. As I age, physical diminishment demands an acceptance of the fragility of life.

“The work in this show began with creating lots of monotypes and gelatin prints using the various detritus found from beaches, walking paths and woods. Working in an intuitive way, marks were added using an array of collected objects. The prints are layered, torn, collaged and mounted with encaustic medium. The instinctual rearranging of the pieces begins to find voice and a new structure and form emerges.”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

