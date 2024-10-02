Craft fair – Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Over 50 vendors.

Craft fair – Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Standish Municipal Building, 175 Northeast Road. Scholarship fundraiser in memory of Cpl. Tyler Wallingford. Reserve tables for $30. Call 671-4893.

Two-day fall book sale – Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Shaw Gym, 75 South St., Gorham. Features a train show by the Maine 3-Railers. Sponsored by Baxter Memorial Library.

