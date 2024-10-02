Gorham bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10, $5 under 12. facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub

Gray bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5. All-you-can-eat.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Oct. 9, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Drive-thru roast turkey dinner – Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roast turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10 per person. Exact payment, no pre-orders.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 12, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pie and beverages. $10, $5 under 12.

