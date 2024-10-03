In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God’s creatures, churches and other locations throughout the Diocese of Portland will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services in October. Animal lovers are invited to bring their pets to have them blessed and gently sprinkled with holy water. The services are a way of thanking God for the animals that bring joy to so many.

Oct. 4

• Holy Family Church, Greenville, at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Ave.

• Holy Name of Jesus Church, Machias, at 5 p.m. on the lawn of Holy Name of Jesus Church, 8 Free St.

• St. Ann Church, Bradley, at 6 p.m. at St. Ann Church, 84 Main St.

• Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, Standish, at noon at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine (at the Mercy Courtyard), 278 Whites Bridge Road (followed by a K-9 & Kitty Krawl).

• St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Augusta, at 5:30 p.m. outside the 41 Western Avenue entrance of St. Mary of the Assumption Church.

• St. Patrick Church, Newcastle, at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road.

Oct. 5

• Holy Family Church, Lewiston, at 10 a.m. in the field outside Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St.

• Holy Family Church, Sanford, at noon at Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave.

• Holy Redeemer Church, Bar Harbor, at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert St.

• Holy Trinity Church, Lisbon Falls, at 10 a.m. on the lawn of Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave.

• Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St.

• St. Bartholomew Church, Cape Elizabeth, at 10 a.m. outside St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road.

• St. Gregory Church, Gray, at 9:30 a.m. outside St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road.

• St. Joseph Church, Bridgton, at 10 a.m. outside St. Joseph Church, 225 South High St.

• St. Joseph Church, Ellsworth, at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 231 Main St.

• St. Louis Church, Portland, at 11 a.m. on the lawn of St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St.

• St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Houlton, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 110 Military St.

• St. Matthew Church, Limerick, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane.

• St. Peter Church, East Millinocket, 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar St.

• St. Pius X Church, Portland, at 10 a.m. outside St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave.

• St. Vincent de Paul Church, Bucksport, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 64 Franklin St.

Oct. 6

• Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Portland, at 4 p.m. in the cathedral garden at 307 Congress St.

• Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Skowhegan, at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 283 Water St.

• St. Athanasius & St. John Church, Rumford, at 2 p.m. in the main parking lot of St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Ave.

• St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick, at noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St.

• St. Faustina Church, Jackman, at noon in the parking lot of St. Faustina Church, 370 Main St.

• St. Louis Church, Fort Kent, at 1 p.m. in the garage of the St. Louis Church rectory, 26 East Main St.

• St. Louis Church, Portland, at 3 p.m. on the lawn of St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St.

• St. Mary Church, Bangor, at 1 p.m. outside of St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio St.

• St. Mary Church, Bath, at noon at St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln St.

• St. Philip Church, Auburn, at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road.

Oct. 12

• St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norway, at 10 a.m. outside St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St.

