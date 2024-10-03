This Crispy Fried Feta Egg Tortilla is one of those popular viral social media recipes. I tried it on a whim one day this summer, and now I make it for my breakfast (or supper) at least once a week.

The eggs are fried over feta cheese until it’s all going golden, giving it a crispy, crunchy texture, then this delight is served atop a warmed tortilla with avocado slices and chili crisp oil, my new favorite condiment. The snappy crispiness on the edges of this entrée, along with the silky avocado and chili crisp oil are perfect together. Do what I do and use two eggs on an oversized tortilla — you won’t be sorry.

I’ve read that crispy chili oil is a “miracle” condiment and I must agree. It seems to perk up just about anything, even mundane grilled cheese or the cheap ramen in the cellophane.

And feta cheese … I used a measurement here to guide you but it’s perfectly fine to use a fistful. Just use your heart as your guide.

For afters, let’s make this Invisible Apple Cake. For this recipe, you’ll need a kitchen mandoline to slice the apples very, very thin. You can order one online, of course, or make a trip over to Now You’re Cooking in Bath. You can purchase one for as low as $15 or get a fancier one. As long as the slices are really thin, that’s all that matters.

Use a sweet-tart apple variety like Fuji, Honey Crisp or Pink Lady. Pears are also an option if they are completely ripe. It’s easy to underbake this cake, so keep a close eye on it after 50 minutes. Depending on your oven, it may take longer than the 60 minutes it takes using my gas range.

This is a gloriously impressive dessert whether it’s served plain or dressed up with a cloud of whipped cream. The cake also makes a fine gift for a loved one, a new neighbor or a just-because gesture of kindness for anyone you want to share it will.

Feta Eggs with Chili Crisp Oil

• Olive oil

• 1 large flour or whole wheat tortilla

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 ripe avocado, sliced

• 2-3 tablespoons crumbled feta

• 1-2 teaspoons chili crisp oil

• Toasted sesame seeds, optional

Heat a small skillet on medium-low and add the splash of olive oil. Warm the tortilla on both sides for about 20 seconds until just starting to brown. Place on a serving plate.

Sprinkle the feta into the skillet. Break eggs over the feta and cover with a lid. Cook to your preference. The feta should be golden and crisp underneath the white as the eggs set. Remove immediately and place on tortilla. Top with avocado slices and chili crisp oil. Add sesame seeds if using. Yield: 1 serving

Invisible Apple Cake

• 3 eggs, lightly beaten

• 2/3 cup milk, slightly warmed

• 3 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 4 (2 pounds) apples

• More confectioners’ sugar or cinnamon sugar for garnish

• Whipped cream, optional

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, butter and vanilla. Quickly add in flour, confectioners’ sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt, and mix until smooth. Batter will be thin.

Peel, core and slice apples very thin with a mandoline. Add them to the batter and mix to coat the apple slices thoroughly. With a slotted spoon, transfer the apple slices to the loaf pan, a little at a time, gently flattening out any pieces so they all lay horizontally in the pan. Pour the remaining batter into the pan and level off the top. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool for another 15 minutes. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar or cinnamon sugar before slicing. Serve plain or with whipped cream. Yield: 8 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

