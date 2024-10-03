Police department

gets federal grant

Westbrook Police Department has been named a recipient of a $250,000 federal grant to hire officers. The grant comes through the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

“Law enforcement officers willingly place themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities,” Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a press release. “It is our responsibility to equip them with the resources they need.”

The Westbrook Department along with the town of Rangeley ($125,000) and Rumford Police Department ($250,000) received grants in the COPS Hiring Program. They were among six Maine departments that were awarded $2.1 million overall in four programs.

Historical society presents

talk on early firefighting

The Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Speakers Dana Asdourian and Mike Daicy will present the program called “The Early Days of Firefighting.”

The event includes a 50/50 raffle and a Bucket Brigade calendar raffle. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 2, 1974, that the auxiliary of the Harmon-Whitzell Buotte Veterans of Foreign Wars was to meet in the home of Helen Walker on Cumberland Street.

