“Too close to call.”

That’s the election mantra for the presidential and House elections. Even the Senate races show some uncertainty.

The notion that these races will come down to the wire is just what the media likes. It attracts viewers and readers, excites the partisans and keeps political reporters, pundits and pollsters in the public eye.

Yet the elections may not be too close to call, just impossible to fully understand. As I have previously suggested, it’s possible that swing voters more than swing states will influence the outcomes. But it is difficult to foresee how they will react in the next few weeks and even if they will be able to vote and have their votes counted.

The polls forecast the outcome in most states with absolute certainty, given the wide gap between the candidates and state political histories. That leaves a few states that have shifted from one side to the other recently, often against their traditional leaning. The focus falls almost entirely on these swing states.

Who are the swing voters that the polls may not be reading well?

Prime among them are those registering to vote this year for the first time. They are mostly young people, many having become active since President Biden dropped out. It’s possible that most of them are reacting to a younger option in the presidential race, a candidate closer to their own lives.

In Maine, new voter registrations are coming at 5,000 a week, big for the state and unprecedented. This parallels what’s happening in many other states. Are the polls catching their effect accurately?

Similar to this trend is population movement since the last federal election cycle. The presence of Democratic activists in The Villages, a Florida haven for faithful Republicans from the Midwest, is newsworthy. Migration is affecting other southern states like Georgia and Texas. Maybe these states won’t flip this time, but change is coming.

The increased, active participation of women, whose voting is no longer predictable on the basis of how their husbands vote, will be a major factor influencing the elections. More women vote than men, and they are generally better educated. If they turn out as expected, they could change outcomes. The polls may be mistakenly adjusting downward their impact.

The argument against attributing influence to women is that the surveys show that abortion is not one of the top issues (and that’s probably true for the poorly understood term “reproductive choice”). But the broader ideal of personal freedom raised by the issue resonates with some voters, and that view may be gaining traction.

Conventional wisdom maintains that the real issue is the economy, and that Kamala Harris trails Donald Trump in ability to deal with it. That’s not true, though neither has an in-depth understanding of economics. Their policies consist mainly of pandering to constituencies by offering them subsidies and tax breaks.

The gap between them has almost disappeared. The biggest signpost about inflation can be seen at the local filling station. Gasoline prices are falling, sending a clear signal that inflation is down. Income gains are larger than price increases. As this realization spreads, the issue may matter less than it did earlier this year.

Much the same is true for immigration. A serious policy is badly needed from both sides. Meanwhile, Biden’s action to radically reduce pressure at the border may be having an effect.

But there are bigger problems with the “too close to call” forecast. The polls treat the character of the candidates as just another issue alongside the economy or immigration. And they have just begun to focus on age.

Concern about a candidate’s character can override the issues. That’s why many GOP leaders support Harris, with whom they usually disagree. Trump’s increasingly obvious flaws and the dangers of his presidency matter more to them than the issues.

The effects of aging drove Biden off the ballot. Are people worried about Trump? Does the media fail to highlight his gaffes, lacking their persistence in pursuing Biden? Fox and MSNBC may have their opposing views, but the mainstream media has been slow to raise age as a concern.

We can easily be hypnotized by the daily poll reports and the instant analysis of them. But what seems to be missing is perspective.

The pundits promote their guesswork to keep people tuned in as if the election is the Presidential Super Bowl. That alone is a good reason to stay skeptical of campaign experts.

We have no way of knowing if the election is as close as the pundits ceaselessly forecast. Perhaps the message to be drawn from the polls is not that the election is “too close to call,” but that this election differs so much from others that the race is “too hard to call.”

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

