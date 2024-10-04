WILMINGTON, N.C. – Ashley Rose Roberts, born in Brunswick, Jan. 31, 1991, passed away at the age of 33, on Aug. 15, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and adventure. Ashley was a free spirit, known for her infectious smile, and her ability to bring joy to those around her. Her vibrant energy touched the lives of everyone she met, making friends wherever she went. Though she lived in North Carolina, her heart carried the warmth of her Maine roots.

Ashley had a passion for travel, always seeking new experiences and exploring the beauty of the world. Her adventurous spirit was matched only by her boundless love for her family.

She is predeceased by her father, Robin Roberts.

She is survived by her three beloved sons, Chase, Brodi, and Anthony, who were the center of her world; as well as her mother, Debra Lavigne; and brother, Robin Roberts Jr.; her stepfather, Scott Paiement; and two stepsisters, Moriah and Lindsey Paiement. Ashley’s true kindness, warmth, and zest for life will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A reception will be held directly after at the American Legion post in Topsham. A burial will be held the following Saturday, at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick.

Copy the Story Link